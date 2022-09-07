Local Jackson Teen wins local pageant, headed to Miss Missouri

*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Jackson Teen wins local pageant, headed to Miss Missouri

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Tammy Lynn Robinson
Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Local Jackson Teen Lilly Stockard, 16, has won the title of Miss Kirkwood in a Miss Missouri preliminary pageant for the Miss America organization. Lilly competed with a tap dance to solidify the title. Congrats to Lilly!

