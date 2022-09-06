The Best Books Club: A cautionary tale

Mistakes. Destruction. Selflessness. Forgiveness.

Four concepts Ive pondered more frequently since, a couple of years ago, entering into what experts say is probably the final quarter of my life. From discussions with friends, I know Im not alone in that regard.

Perhaps thats why I was captivated by We Begin at the End, Chris Whitakers novel about the relentlessly-unfolding repercussions of a 30-year-old tragic accident. I could identify with Vincent, Star, Walk and even Duchess. Though I never snuck out late at night or torched a building, Ive certainly made countless mistakes  unintentional and otherwise  with consequences to those around me and to myself.

No doubt the vast majority of people and I can say none of our mistakes caused the death of a person, much less the six or more people who ultimately died as a result of Star and Vincents late-night ride. The fact remains, though, that all mistakes have consequences. Unfortunately, the consequences almost always involve destruction or loss of a friendship or familial relationship, of a job or trust, or of freedoms or any of a myriad of things.

Even a small child knows after making a mistake and causing harm, a sincere Im sorry should be offered and amends made. As Star tells Duchess, it is selfless acts that make us good. Unfortunately, sometimes even the greatest acts of selflessness cannot cause others or even ourselves to consider us redeemed.

Stars selfless acts, not revealed until the final pages of the novel, Walks 30 years of self-sacrifice and Duchess selfless act born of love for her brother do not alleviate their guilt or make them feel better about themselves.

And Vincent. Perhaps because he knew best the high cost of a mistake and lost so much, he selflessly sacrificed so much  time with the one beautiful entity (Star) in his life and being a father, the prospect of continued freedom, and even his life. While Whitaker doesnt reveal how Vincent felt at the very end of the book, its clear at least until then, he did not consider himself good.

No matter how innocent our mistake, genuine our remorse, heartfelt our apology or thorough our amends, a person who feels wronged in some way may be unable or unwilling to grant forgiveness, as Hal experiences, who cannot see past the pain of his loss and forgive the man he feels is its cause. The destruction may be irreparable, what was lost may never be restored.

Even worse may be when we are unable to forgive ourselves. All too often, were like Walk and Vincent and Star. We choose to bear the burden of guilt over a mistake long after we have been truly repentant, made all possible amends, paid the price, and received forgiveness from those wronged and/or from society. And that guilt hovers over us, robbing us of joy and peace.

Mistakes. Destruction. Selflessness. Forgiveness.

Weaving those concepts together in often-lyrical prose, Whitaker has created a cautionary tale. Not, as you might expect, about mistakes or destruction or even selflessness. Rather, We Begin at the End warns of the tragic consequences of failing to acknowledge a debt paid and refusing to forgive both yourself and others.

Want to join in on the conversation?

Join us in our Facebook Live discussion of We Begin at the End on The Best Years Facebook page, in The Best Books Club Facebook group, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Here are a few of the questions well discuss:

-Duchess tells Vincent, Freedom, is it the worst thing to take? What could be worse than losing freedom? Do any of the characters reclaim freedom?

-Is there a moral line that, once crossed, cannot be retraced?

-What is the meaning of the title? Is it appropriate for the story?

-Star tells Duchess selfless acts are what makes a good person. Do you agree? Why?

-At school, Duchess learns the triangle is the strongest shape. Which characters make up the strongest trio in this novel?

Coming Up

Its time for another nonfiction book, and after reading the serious, somewhat technical book The Boys in the Boat, as well as the deep and fairly dark novel We Begin at the End, its time for something uplifting and inspirational. Our book for October is Ill Push You, by Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck. Its a delightful true story of the journey of two best friends  one confined to a wheelchair  who attempt to complete the Camino de Santiago.

The ebook is available through checkout on Libby, which is free to Cape Girardeau Public Library cardholders.

Im excited to talk about this book with you soon.

Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.