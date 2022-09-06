Shipyard Music Festival 2022: Be a part of Year Four
Get ready to celebrate good food, song and cheer: Its the fourth-annual Shipyard Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Come hang out with your community while listening to nationally-touring and local bands, participating in sponsor experiences and giving back to causes that matter throughout the Southeast Missouri region. Get your tickets and more information at www.shipyardfest.com.
And here, your 2022 lineup:
Samantha Fish: Watch one Samantha Fish performance, and youll be surprised that at 17, the shy teenager had to be coaxed onto the stage and switched from drums to guitar. In a blues scene traditionally dominated by men, the Kansas City native is taking the world by storm with her high-energy live shows, homemade guitars and shredding solos, bringing home awards and claiming No. 1 spots on the Billboard charts along the way.
Yonder Mountain String Band: Hailing from the snow-capped peaks of Colorado, Yonder Mountain String Band has taken their brand of bluegrass/jam band around the world and played on more festival stages in 23 years than you can shake a fiddle bow at. Known for redefining the genre and improvising throughout a set, Yonders live shows are an immersive adventure that hundreds of thousands have experienced at Red Rocks, Bonnaroo and countless jam sessions from coast to coast.
Maggie Rose: If you want any ideas about what its like at Bonnaroo, you were pretty much there if you follow Maggie Rose on Instagram. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is no stranger to big stages, bringing her brand of soul-folk-funk to Peach Fest, Moon River and Newport Folk Fest, as well as playing The Grand Ole Opry more than 80 times; so, she should fit right in when the lights go up at Shipyard. Coming off a full run of summer tour stops, Maggie is primed to put on a vocal clinic when she lands in Cape this September.
Grizfolk: Based in Los Angeles and Nashville with roots in Sweden Grizfolk is a road trip playlist-worthy band. The songwriting is always tight, the beats boppy and, as Billboard called them, a little country, a little rock and a lot catchy. See what all the fuss is about when they roll into CG this September and go all Swedish-American Alt on the Shipyard stage.
Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band: Get yourself a heaping helping of rural realism and big tent revival energy from Indianas favorite front porch blues band this September. With Breezy on the board, Sad Max boot-stomping the buckets, and The Rev laying down his brand of borderline punk 1930s steel slide guitar, Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band may be the biggest surprise youll discover at Shipyard this year. Theyve brought their three-piece stage party to all the major festivals from Bonnaroo to Telluride and Austin to Austria, even being crowned Best Band of Warped Tour in 2010. The RPBDB sound is a throwback to a century ago, while touching on themes of money, morality and social responsibility. And a good pot roast. If we had to tell you one band not to miss at this years fest, youre looking at them.
LowDown Brass Band: Take some dancehall and street beat rhythm, mix in a healthy dose of hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul, then blend well with a whole lot of horn, and you have the second line sound of Lowdown Brass Band. Folks have been getting down with parade-style brass for more than 100 years. LDB bends that genre at will, bringing a foot-tapping, body-swaying party with depth and flow. And a sousaphone. The Chicago-based outfit will New-Orleans-shuffle-march into CG this fall, bringing their perfectly mashed-up model of emcee + musicians to the Shipyard stage. We recommend you join the party.
Arkansauce: Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four-piece string band from the wilds of northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk. Their roots go back to 2011 and are firmly planted in the Fayetteville music scene, while the road-tested outfit makes annual touring runs through festivals and venues across the nation. An Arkansauce set is riddled with improvised guitar, banjo and mandolin, paired with a heaping helping of harmonies and a whole lot of boot-stomping bass grooves. When you get a chance to park it in the presence of a four-piece like Sauce, you hold on to what you got and let time take care of the rest.
Wildermiss: Wildermiss is a Nashville-based Indie rock band hailing from Denver who will make you want to dance + road trip. Theyve toured as the opener for the Oh Hellos, performed on Last Call with Carson Daly and during the pandemic, played shows on a flatbed trailer in front of their house. Their music is infectious, and depending on whos cut their hair how, theres at least one mullet in the band, so they should fit in great in Southeast Mo. Wildermiss music feels like first getting your license in a small town, that kind of summer-windows-down freedom and possibility and desire, before you know how everything is going to turn out. They grew up.
Mike Mains & The Branches: Coincidentally enough, Mike Mains started penning songs between shifts at a casino. This September, hell play those tunes at ours, joining 16 other acts at Shipyard 2022. Since they formed in 2012, Mike Mains & The Branches have molded their indie rock sound around the idea of combatting numbness with joy, pain and wings to fly. Their boisterous shows are sure to bring you to your feet while exploring love and the swirling highs and bruising lows of living life together. Thats a lot to expect out of any band from Nashville, but we can guarantee this will be a fun set you wont want to miss. So dont.
Hounds: Hounds may be the biggest surprise youll discover in the 2022 Shipyard lineup. Case in point, the video for their debut album single, Shake Me Up. In a punk guys companion to Shake It Off, the St. Louis quartet blends 1950s greaser rock with the nonsensical antics of The Monkees and shoots it all in the style of Wes Anderson. The September trip wont be their first rodeo in Cape Girardeau: They previously made a run through CG as the original band Clockwork. If you were there for that show, youll hear some different sounds this go round. At the time, they were heavily influenced by Coldplay and Kings of Leon. Now, there are layers of Zeppelin, Beatles and The Turtles. And a lot more synth. You dont want to miss this one.
The Burney Sisters: These three sisters from Columbia have already accomplished so much in their quickly-growing careers, from sharing festival stages with The Avett Brothers and Sheryl Crow to playing intimate house show gatherings across the country. This September, Olivia, Emma and Bella bring the family to CG to kick things off on Friday night at Shipyard. Dont miss this show. We want to be the Burney Sisters when we grow up.
Hunter Hathcoat: Hunter Hathcoat comes our way from the wilds of Ellington, Mo., bringing his brand of country-ish (thats pretty dang country) music to The Yard. Beyond his songwriting chops, smooth playing and red dirt delivery, Hunter is just a genuinely nice guy. We 10/10 recommend you grab a beer with him at Shipyard.
Mike Renick: Mike Renick is likely no stranger. When hes not raising money for a worthy cause, rocking the dad life, or introducing todays country hits through your radio, Mike has been known to play a song or two of his own in the Cape area. We caught up with the local legend earlier this year to bottle up a few of those tunes for Scout Sessions, and you can hear em all live from the Shipyard stage this month.
Jessie Ritter: Jessie Ritter is coming back home to join the party. Now splitting time between Nashville and NW Florida, Jessie continues to take her charm on the road with a heartfelt brand of songwriting that plays as well on country radio as it does in a campground or the front room of Annie Lauries. So, you know its going to be a lovely set when she takes the Sessions Stage next month. Dont miss it!
Jeremy Todd: Jeremy Todd comes our way from sunny southern Illinois, packing his brand of songwriting that wrestles with themes of personal loss and hard-earned redemption, with a dash of humor to keep things light. Whether its addressing fear of mortality, facing the brutal honesty of parenting or owning up to the complicated truth of relationships, Jeremy dives headfirst into the realities of living the good, the bad and the hard-fought lessons of a life truly lived.
Logan Chapman: Logan Chapman is one of the hardest-working artists youll find in the tri-state scene, playing every winery, bar, restaurant, venue and farmers market that will clear out space for a singer-songwriter to do their thing. First cutting his teeth in the blues/punk outfit Odd Moses, Logan set out on his own, acoustic guitar in tow, to develop his brand of solo troubadouring. That road leads to Shipyard this year and a set on the fan-favorite Scout Sessions Stage.
Pfunk Dat: Pfunk Dat is comprised of pfour pfriends on a mission to create, gather and inspire. Dave, Raj, Matt and Ethan came together to form the funky local jam ensemble that believes "music is the only language that everybody understands." And they speak our language well.
-
Local News 9/7/22Perry County bus driver killed in wreckA Perry County School District 32 bus driver died in a wreck Tuesday morning. There were no children on the bus at the time. James Kennedy, 72, was driving Bus 3 for the district a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning when he overcorrected on a curve...
-
Manifolds on Main Street car show returning to downtown Cape1The largest car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sept. 18. The 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show presented by River City Rodders and Old Town Cape regularly brings in hundreds of attendees to downtown...
-
Fatalities up double-digits in MoDOT's Southeast District1Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District has seen 89 fatalities on state roadways thus far in 2022, as of Aug. 28. The figure is up 11.3% from the 80 deaths recorded during the first eight months of 2021. n Cape...
-
'Giving Day' aims to offers support to first responders, familiesBlue Springs, Missouri-based HeroFund USA, a not-for-profit established in 2016, is holding a series of "Giving Day" initiatives in cities in three states this week, including Cape Girardeau. Officials of the organization, registered with Missouri...
-
Two children die, five others injured in New Madrid Co. crash1MARSTON, Mo. Two Memphis, Tennessee, children were killed, and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. on Interstate 55, 2 miles south of...
-
-
-
Contractors making headway on streets1Works signs dot the roadways of Cape Girardeau as contractors work to complete a slew of street improvement projects. Repairing the streets in Cape Girardeau has long been a priority for city officials. More than $20 million has been dedicated to...
-
Jackson prepares to build a second bridge2Fresh off the summer completion of one-lane Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackson City Park, work on a new two-lane span replacing the city's West Mary Street low-water crossing is scheduled to start Tuesday. Safety concerns drive the new project with city...
-
World War II buff to speak on new book at Scott City event TuesdayTerry Irwin of Gordonville will be discussing his new book, "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War", at a meeting of the Scott City Historical Society on Tuesday. The event, hosted by society member Gail Crader, will be held in two sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m....
-
Suspect arrested in connection with August hit-and-run6Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run. William Ransom was apprehended Thursday for a hit-and-run incident that took place Aug. 19 on Ranney Street in Cape Girardeau, according to...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Motion...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-4--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recovery Month Proclamation n Hunger Action Month Proclamation n St James AME Church 159th Anniversary Proclamation n Polio Vaccinations - Robin Cole Items for discussion n...
-
Salt bid OK'd, wellness quote approved, by Cape CommissionWith awareness of supply-chain disruptions impacting many products, Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to go ahead and buy road salt in advance of the coming winter season. The commission chose St. Louis's Rock Salt USA's bid of $125...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaignUnited Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives. At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of...
-
-
Jackson concert postponed because of band illnessesA free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band. Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer...
-
Charlotte Craig, Kathy Swan on Princess Diana's impact 25 years laterTwenty-five years ago today, the world woke up to the news of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash the night before on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris. The Southeast Missourian reached out to two local women who remembered...
-
Cape Girardeau finance director Ziebold resignsDustin Ziebold, the City of Cape Girardeau's finance director, has resigned from the position and will be leaving the post Sept. 23. "I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something I cannot pass up on. Therefore...
-
Gift pledged for new sculpture at SEMO's River Campus, other programsSt. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school. The intent, according to a news...
-
SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 1020The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on...
-
New York during COVID Photos are on display this month at CatapultCatapult Creative House will be featuring an exhibit from New York City photographer Tonia Cowan starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Catapult, at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau and connected to Southeast Missouri State University, will display several photos...
-
New Madrid city administrator announces resignationNEW MADRID, Mo. New Madrid's city administrator has announced his resignation. Richard McGill, who has served as city administrator for the past seven years, announced on social media he is stepping down. McGill did not give a formal date for his...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/1/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 25 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
New voter photo ID law now in effect14Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday. The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led...
-
61-Mile Yard Sale to bring higher vehicle, pedestrian traffic3There will be lots of great deals to be found at the 61-Mile Yard Sale, but deal-seekers bring a lot more traffic during the annual event. Stretching from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Missouri, on Thursday through Saturday, droves of people will be out...
-
Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglaries2Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday. Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and...
-
Most read 8/30/22Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized1Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway. As of...
-
Most read 8/29/22Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau3Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel -- expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall at 430 Broadway -- and you'll quickly discover you're talking to an energetic entrepreneur...
-
Most read 8/29/22New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza8Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October,...