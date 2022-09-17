Today in History
Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 17, 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
On this date:
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association -- a precursor of the National Football League -- was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln's head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)
In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In 1980, former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.
In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
Ten years ago: Republican Mitt Romney tried to head off a new distraction for his presidential campaign after a video surfaced showing him telling wealthy donors that 47 percent of all Americans "believe they are victims" entitled to help from the government that permeated their lives; Romney offered no apologies, but conceded his comments were not "elegantly stated" and were spoken "off the cuff."
Five years ago: British authorities said a second suspect was in custody in connection with a bomb that partially exploded two days earlier on a packed London subway, injuring dozens. The top series prizes at the Emmy Awards went to "The Handmaid's Tale," "Veep" and the ever-topical "Saturday Night Live"; the ceremony took almost nonstop aim at President Donald Trump in awards and speeches.
One year ago: A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years earlier; the a case had taken on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. (Durst who was sentenced to life in prison, died in January 2022 at 78.) Retreating from its defense of a drone strike that had killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan in August, the Pentagon announced that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, and not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. France recalled its ambassador to the United States in an unprecedented show of anger by America's oldest ally; the action came after the U.S., Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement, and Australia scrapped a purchase of French submarines in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology.
Today's Birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 89. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter (SOO'-tur) is 83. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 87. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 77. Singer Fee Waybill is 74. Actor Cassandra Peterson ("Elvira, Mistress of the Dark") is 71. Comedian Rita Rudner is 69. Director-actor Paul Feig is 60. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 60. Singer BeBe Winans is 60. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: "Shark Tank") is 59. Actor Kyle Chandler is 57. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 57. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 56. Actor Malik Yoba is 55. Rock singer Anastacia is 54. Actor Matthew Settle is 53. Rapper Vin Rock (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 51. Actor Felix Solis is 51. R&B singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 49. Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 48. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 47. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 47. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 43. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Billy Miller is 43. Rock musician Jon Walker is 37. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 37. Actor Danielle Brooks is 33. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 33. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 28. NHL center Auston Matthews is 25.
Cape student identified as Merit semifinalistA senior at Cape Central High School was named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship on Wednesday. Ibrahim Ahmad was the only student from Cape Girardeau to make the cut and be in the running for the award. Fifteen thousand students...
'Best Little Fair in the Land' returns to Southeast MissouriAn event dubbed the "Best Little Fair in the Land" will make its return to Southeast Missouri next week. The East Perry Community Fair, a staple of Altenburg, Missouri, will have free admission, free parking and free entertainment for attendees...
Riverboat to dock in Cape Girardeau SundayVisitCape has announced American Countess, with 174 visitors aboard, will dock at the Cape Girardeau riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. VisitCape office administrator Josh Thompson said Countess' passengers will participate in a...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6. Financial affairs n...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-19--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Information Technology Professional Day Proclamation n Cape Gardens Apartments tax credit project -- Select Development Comminication/reports n City council Items for discussion n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
New Cape ward map takes effect, thousands under new representationThe new ward boundaries for the City of Cape Girardeau based on census 2020 data officially went into effect today. Thousands of city residents will find themselves with a new representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council. The largest...
Getting the word out Scott City launches CodeREDScott City is taking advantage of technology to inform residents of emergencies, advisories and community information. An alert system known as CodeRED was launched Wednesday in the northern Scott County town, home to 4,594 people. "Up to this week,...
Protecting kids online program offered at CTCSoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will host a "Parent Night" event to educate adults 18 years and older about ways to keep their children safe from online predators. SEMO NASV has invited parents from the Cape Girardeau,...
Jackson man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with ax12A Jackson man was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a family member's residence while wielding an ax. Raymond J. Halter, 39, was allegedly terrorizing family members and attempted to get into their residence...
Perryville man killed in two-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Perry County, Missouri. A state Highway Patrol report said Timothy Tarrillion, 36, died in the crash when his 2021 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 2003 Kentworth driven by Jacjiwan...
Rehab work continues on I-55 bridges over U.S. 62 at MinerThe rehabilitation of the Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri, began in May with construction on the northbound bridge. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, traffic will soon shift as work begins on...
Davison named president/CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System5Saint Francis Healthcare System has removed the temporary tag from its president and chief executive officer. Justin Davison has led the organization in an interim status since February, and a Wednesday news conference announced the systems board...
Repairs slated next month on Emerson BridgeNearly two decades old, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge will undergo repair during the first week of October but the 3,955-foot span will continue to be open to traffic. Missouri Department of Transportation announced this week that westbound lanes...
City of Cape Girardeau explores options to help south side12Highway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping...
Electric vehicle readiness plan approval delayed6A 75-page electric vehicle readiness plan has been delivered to local transportation officials by a consultant firm but it likely will not be approved, as originally scheduled, next week. The report, prepared for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport5After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said. Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory...
SEMO's Robert Hamblin and a semiautobiographical baseball novel1With the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals closing in on a National League Central title and a return to the playoffs, a retired Southeast Missouri State University English professor will speak Thursday in his home state of Mississippi about baseball. Robert...
Cape shooting suspect charged7A Cape Girardeau man has been charged following a shots-fired incident Sunday afternoon. Vincente V. Young was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers following a foot chase after officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street,...
Repairs reduce Highway 74/Emerson Bridge; Route N in Scott County reduced for pavement workWestbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the...
SEMO Short Stays filling a rental niche2Success in business sometimes turns on finding an unserved gap in a market and finding a way to fill it. Amber Kimbrell, a real estate broker saleswoman with eXp Realty and a 2007 Jackson High School graduate, said she believes her family-owned...
Sub-$3 gas in Cape Girardeau County7Gas under $3 per gallon was seen last week for the first time in many months in Cape Girardeau County, as the Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson, dropped its price Saturday to $2.99. n Cape Girardeau: $3.15 to $3.39 n Jackson:...
Most read 9/10/22No Cape marina anytime soon, official says, citing high cost6A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon. The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough...
Most read 9/9/22Local British subject, former professor react to Queen Elizabeth IIs deathWhen Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI, more than 70 years ago, Missouri's Harry Truman was still president of the United States. Jeanette Lawson, associate director of...