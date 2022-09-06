B Magazine Difference Makers to be recognized this week
Our regional business publication, B Magazine, recently released its annual Difference Makers edition.
Unlike the other five editions of the publication each year, which center on long-form storytelling of major business issues, this one largely focuses on a group of individuals who have made their mark in big ways throughout Southeast Missouri.
From philanthropic leadership and community engagement to health care expertise and education to business excellence, these individuals go above and beyond in their day-to-day lives to make life better for others.
Some work behind the scenes and others are well known movers and shakers. But each of them are Difference Makers in their own unique way.
This year's class of Difference Makers includes John Gary, Jana Jateff, Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, Barbara Kohlfeld, Sue Nessler, Jamie Phillips, Dan Presson, Linda Puchbauer, Mike Renick, Grant Skelton, Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and Scott Vangilder.
If you don't already receive the magazine, we encourage you to stop by Schnucks in Cape Girardeau to pick up a copy while supplies last. You can also see an e-edition of the magazine online or subscribe to receive future editions of the publication delivered to your home or office at bmagazine.io. You can also subscribe by calling (573) 388-3680.
We'll recognize the 12 Difference Makers at a reception Wednesday evening at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with remarks beginning at 6 p.m. You can RSVP online at www.DifferenceMakers2022.eventbrite.com.
Special thanks to our sponsors: Executive Property Management, Edward Jones and MRV Banks.
We hope you'll join us in celebrating this year's B Magazine Difference Makers and all that they do to make Southeast Missouri a better place.
