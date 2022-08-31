*Menu
Eucharistic Procession and Consecration at Guardian Angel School in Oran

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
The servers, Weston Woods, Jonah Dirnberger, Dylan Levan and Kasyn Seabaugh, and Father Kelly process down the school hallway, bringing the Blessed Sacrament to the gym. The students and staff follow behind.

For the third year, Father Joseph Kelly had a Eucharistic Procession into the Guardian Angel School from Guardian Angel Church, following the first school Mass. This Mass occurred on Thursday, August 25. This year Father Kelly consecrated the Guardian Angel School and the students to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph. The three hearts are also the theme for the new school year.

Father carried the Blessed Sacrament into the school, preceded by 4 servers and followed by the students, teachers, staff, and parishioners. As everyone walked down the hall and into the gym, they sang a hymn of praise to Jesus.

An altar was set up in the gym and the Blessed Sacrament was placed upon the altar. Kasyn Seabaugh held the censer filled with incense for Father and the 3 servers, Dylan Levan, Weston Woods, & Jonah Dirnberger, held the candles and the crucifix, nearby.

Once everyone was in the gym, they all kneeled in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, as Father Kelly recited the prayers of consecration and then had Benediction. At the end, Father Kelly, carrying the Blessed Sacrament, and the 4 servers made their way back down the hall and returned to Guardian Angel Church as everyone sang.

Dylan Levan, Weston Woods & Jonah Dirnberger stand near the altar where Fr. Kelly had placed the Blessed Sacrament.

Every morning and every afternoon at school, the following prayer is said by the students and staff. "Heart of Jesus, I adore Thee! Heart of Mary, I implore thee! Heart of Joseph, pure and just! In these three Hearts I place my trust!

Place your faith and trust in Jesus at all times! Praying for a blessed and educational school year.

Father Kelly swings the censer of incense in front of the Blessed Sacrament with Kasyn Seabaugh assisting him.
The students and staff kneel before the Blessed Sacrament as Father Kelly prepares for Benediction.
Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament by Father Kelly.

