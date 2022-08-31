Editorial: Hotel-motel receipts indicate Cape is growing hub for sports tourism
When COVID-19 hit our shores, the travel industry felt the pain. With St. Louis and Illinois in more stringent lockdowns, Cape Girardeau was able to host more events than some. But still, the hotel industry took a hit -- even locally.
That's all changed.
With the travel returning, an increase in the number of hotels, and Cape Girardeau becoming a hub for events -- especially sports tournaments at the Sportsplex and other area sports facilities -- local hotel-motel tax receipts are up nearly 28% from the previous year. The total is the highest annual figure by nearly $200,000.
We've written before about the Sportsplex. Nearly every weekend you'll find the parking lot filled with vehicles on the outside and athletes, parents and coaches on the inside. It's a hub not only in Southeast Missouri but for a multi-state region. People rave about the quality of facility we have here, and groups are making return trips. Then consider the Shawnee Sports Complex that also draws big crowds for tournaments.
And, of course, Southeast Missouri State University and a range of other events, many of which are recruited by VisitCape, help fill up hotels in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding communities.
Not only are the hotels and motels benefiting, but local restaurants and other establishments reap the benefits of this increased business.
There are plenty of challenges in today's economy with inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues topping most lists. But it's good to see Cape and Jackson are doing well on the tourism front. Let's celebrate the success of these endeavors, as well as the vision of city leaders and voters that helped make these facilities possible.
