Prayer 8-31-22
O Father God, thank you for the blessing of work. Amen.
New voter photo ID law now in effectAllen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday. The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led...
SEMO District Fair to have increased security upon return next monthThe SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. To go along with the packed activity schedule, the fair will be working in cooperation...
61-Mile Yard Sale to bring higher vehicle, pedestrian trafficThere will be lots of great deals to be found at the 61-Mile Yard Sale, but deal-seekers bring a lot more traffic during the annual event. Stretching from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Missouri, on Thursday through Saturday, droves of people will be out...
Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglariesCape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday. Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and...
'Hiccup' with Cape school bus during first week of schoolA post on the social media platform Nextdoor popped up Friday saying a Cape Girardeau Central Middle School student had been let off at the wrong bus stop after school. In a written response to a request for more information, Kristin Tallent,...
Cancer survivor gives generous gift to UCANA 98-year-old Fisk, Missouri, woman planned to continue helping others after her passing. When Ruthanna Benjamin died May 4, 2021, she made certain her trust in others lived on. While Benjamin's family will not discuss her numerous bequests, Sue...
Route V in Cape County reduced for pavement work; pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott CountyRoute V in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Route Y, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today...
Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditionsThe Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions. According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is...
SADI finalist for True Inspiration Award, grant through Chick-fil-A1With community support in the form of app-based voting, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence could pocket a windfall. SADI has been named a finalist for an award and sizable grant from Chick-fil-A. The organization is looking for help from the...
Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized1Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway. As of...
Public safety officials practice emergency preparedness5Public safety officials in the region gathered Saturday in Cape Girardeau for a comprehensive preparedness exercise. The event was one of the largest of the year for the county agencies participating. Attending were representatives from Cape...
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Schoen Farms for farm tour10Over chocolate milk and ice cream sandwiches Friday, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith listened to dairy farmer John Schoen voice concerns about his farm. Visiting with agriculture producers is an annual project for the congressman. The COVID-19...
Cape Girardeau County property tax rates set4On Thursday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission set property tax rates for 2022. n General Revenue Rate was set at 6.22 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 7.2% from 2021's 5.8 cents. n Developmentally Disabled Board Rate set at 5.62 cents per...
St. Francis Xavier rectory to be torn downSIKESTON, Mo. For more than 100 years, the former Smith House at the corner of Center and Stoddard streets has been a fixture of Sikeston. Soon the building, which is owned by St. Francis Xavier Church, will be standing no more. "In its day, it...
Perry County U.S. 61 reduced for pavement improvementsU.S. 61 in Perry County from Main Street to Route P in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5...
Most read 8/29/22Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau3Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel -- expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall at 430 Broadway -- and you'll quickly discover you're talking to an energetic entrepreneur...
Most read 8/29/22New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza3Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October,...
Local News 8/29/22Ulysses Grant exhibit opens Friday in Cape Girardeau3An exhibit in celebration of the 200th anniversary of President Ulysses Grant's birth goes on display beginning Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation will host the 275-square-foot exhibit at the former...
Local News 8/29/22Street Level asks Cape officials to consider funds for homeless13A local not-for-profit organization is hoping to lobby the City of Cape Girardeau to build a homeless shelter. Street Level is focused on providing help and outreach to homeless individuals in Cape Girardeau. The ultimate goal for the organization...
Alum Amanda Lincoln appointed to university postAmanda Lincoln, associate director of development for the University Foundation and a Southeast Missouri State University Alum, was appointed Friday as interim executive director of the foundation and interim vice president of University...
Shots-fired incident near Cape preschool3Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near a preschool Friday morning. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email that no victims from the incident were reported to the department. The...
Dougan Trust will fund $4 million in scholarships, support for local charities5The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust. Southeast Missouri State University will...
Kelly students safe after brief lockdownBENTON, Mo. -- A threat forced Scott County R-4 "Kelly" schools into a brief lockdown Friday. The threat was unfounded and everyone remained safe, according to superintendent Bradley Kolwyck. "At approximately 11:40 a.m. (Friday) a phone call was...
Local News 8/26/22Solar panels bring renewable energy to Cape Girardeau's grid1"Have you seen all that shade over there? Forget the parks," Ameren project manager Jason Murphey said as he stood under a canopy of solar panels at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Joking...
Local News 8/26/22Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion5Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2...
Most read 8/26/22Police to close downtown Cape parking lot overnight this weekend11In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend. According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence...
Most read 8/24/22Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week8Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for...
Most read 8/24/22Staff shortage forces Cape Splash to close early10Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will shutter operations early this year, citing staff shortages. The waterpark located at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau has a traditional season running from May through Labor Day, open only on weekends the...
Most read 8/23/22Chaffee school administrator sues district, alleges discrimination, retaliation4On Monday, as Chaffee, Missouri students arrived for the first day of classes, the school district was formally served with a lawsuit by one of its administrators Mary Hall, assistant principal and curriculum director. Hall of Jackson, in a news...
Most read 8/22/22Scott City grocery to close11Bob's Foodliner, a locally-owned grocery store in Scott City Plaza with a distinctive "SC" in the center of its logo, will cease operations in the very near future, Scott City officials said. "In light of recent events, we will soon be closing," the...