Junior Beta Club at Guardian Angel School

With the new school year at Guardian Angel School in Oran came the first Junior Beta Club meeting with the election of officers. The meeting was held on the first day of school, Wednesday, August 24. The officers for 2022-2023 are: President, Porter Gadberry; Vice-President, Kasyn Seabaugh; Treasurer, Rylie Priggel; Secretary, Adisyn Seabaugh; Chaplain, Jonah Dirnberger; and Peace Keeper, Weston Woods. The Jr. Beta is comprised of grades 5-8, but only the 7th-8th grade students can be officers.

We look for many projects and fun times to be sponsored by Jr. Beta this year. Past projects they have sponsored are: the haunted hayride at the Halloween Carnival, selling Beta snacks to the whole school, Christmas candy-grams & Valentine candy-grams, and hiding Easter eggs for the younger grades. They go on an educational field trip during the Jr. Beta Week in March as well as sponsor other fun activities like crazy hair day and twin day.

Jr. Beta promotes character, academic achievement, service, and leadership in our elementary students. It prepares them to be tomorrow's leaders.