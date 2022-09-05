Business Briefs
VOELKER DEPARTS CHAMBER
Kim Voelker, vice president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, left her post in mid-August after nearly 10 years with the chamber. Voelker will assume a sales role with United Rentals of Scott City.
COMEDY CLUB TAKES A BREAK
Cape Girardeaus Laughing Gas Comedy Club staged its last show of summer on Aug. 6, canceling future bookings and implementing refunds, according to owner Jeff Johnson. Johnson said its been tough to retain staff, further noting summertime is the most difficult time to attract crowds in the industry. The club first opened in May 2019. Johnson did not rule out a return of the venue, also known as N2O Lounge. N2O is the symbol for nitrous oxide, colloquially known as laughing gas.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI REALTORS 2023 LEADERSHIP
Keasha Drury of Worth Clark Realty has been elected president of the local Realtor association for next year. According to SMR treasurer Mike Seabaugh, the associations membership as of June 30 stood at 373 Realtors, 19 secondary Realtors and 44 affiliate firms comprised of 104 individual members.
CODEFI AWARDS GRANTS IN
ANNUAL COMPETITION
Cape Girardeau-based technology incubator Codefi announced three winners for its $50,000 1ST50K Startup Competition. Startups Sequel, Sizze and Transition were selected out of nine finalists for the grants. The competition, now in its seventh year. will also award two grants to startups relocating to Paducah, Kentucky.
RED CROSS SEEKS NEW LEADER
Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NARS) is seeking a new executive director following the departure of Jennifer Sokolowski.
LOCAL CHIROPRACTOR WINS STATE AWARD
Dr. Seth Hudson of Cape Girardeau won Chiropractor of the Year from Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association during a meeting in late July in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Dr. Hudson is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Murray State University and Logan College of Chiropractic.
LONGTIME JACKSON
PHARMACIST RETIRES
Steve Horst, a Jackson pharmacist, retired in early August and Horst Pharmacy prescriptions have been transferred to Medicenter Pharmacy, 465 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Horst, who spent 40 years operating his pharmacy on East Jackson Boulevard, announced via Facebook he will work at Medicenter for several months to ensure his patients a smooth transition.
AREA CLINIC WINS
ACCREDITATION
Morning Star Behavioral Associates, which is planning to open a new clinic at 1 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, has announced it received a three-year accreditation from Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) on its first attempt.
Founded in 2016, Morning Star currently has a hybrid clinic serving the Missouri Bootheel, plus another in Kirkwood, Missouri.
VENERABLE TEMPLE
FOR SALE IN CAPE
Cape Girardeaus Masonic Temple, a fixture at 2307 Broadway near Kingshighway for more than half a century, has been listed for sale at $1.25 million.
The two-story, 19,840-square-foot fraternal organizations facility sits on approximately two acres.
Originally built for $256,000, the temple was dedicated in November 1969 on the site of the former Doggett Park.
FIRM BRINGS JOBS
TO SCOTT COUNTY
EnviCor Enterprises LLC, a North Carolina-based privately held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts, announced last week it will expand to Sikeston, Missouri, investing $1.4 million and creating 25 new jobs.
Missouri Department of Economic Development said EnviCors new Scott County production facility will deliver custom-molded products for the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries.
FAMILY BUSINESS RELOCATES PEST CONTROL FIRM IN CAPE
Advanced Pest Control relocated July 11 from its longtime home at 821 Progress St. in Cape Girardeau to a new leased 9,000-square-foot location across town at 530 County Road 317, just off Route K.
APC, a second-generation family business, launched in September 1980.
SPECIALTY STORE COMING TO RIVER & RAILS BUILDING
Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty outlet featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau.
NEW PERRYVILLE FOOD
STORE OPENS
Save A Lot grocery, 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri, held its grand opening event July 15. Brad Juliette and Eddie Wakefield are the owners; Clint Price is district manager.
NOTED CAPE CARDIOLOGIST RETIRES
Clifford R. Tim Talbert Jr. MD, retired June 30 from Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Healthcare System Medical Partner, after 57 years of practicing medicine. Dr. Talbert is a Kennett, Missouri, native.
SEMOS LEE TO RETIRE
Dr. Trudy Lee, vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation since March 2018, will retire Aug. 31. Dr. Lee joined SEMO as director of Planned Giving in November 2001, a role she had held previously at the University of New Mexico.
FORD & SONS EXPANDS TO BOLLINGER COUNTY
Cape Girardeau-headquartered Ford and Sons acquired Liley Funeral Home locations at 410 Union St. in Marble Hill, Missouri, and at the junction of Highways 51 and 72 in Patton, Missouri, this summer.
Those venues will be known as Ford and Liley as will Liley Countertops and Memorials locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill. Ford and Sons, launched in November 1949 and in its fourth generation of family leadership, also owns two funeral homes in Cape Girardeau, one each in Jackson and Benton, plus Ford and Young Funeral Homes in Perryville and Altenburg, Missouri. The company also operates Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill.
-
-
Contractors making headway on streets1Works signs dot the roadways of Cape Girardeau as contractors work to complete a slew of street improvement projects. Repairing the streets in Cape Girardeau has long been a priority for city officials. More than $20 million has been dedicated to...
-
Jackson prepares to build a second bridge2Fresh off the summer completion of one-lane Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackson City Park, work on a new two-lane span replacing the city's West Mary Street low-water crossing is scheduled to start Tuesday. Safety concerns drive the new project with city...
-
World War II buff to speak on new book at Scott City event TuesdayTerry Irwin of Gordonville will be discussing his new book, "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War", at a meeting of the Scott City Historical Society on Tuesday. The event, hosted by society member Gail Crader, will be held in two sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m....
-
Suspect arrested in connection with August hit-and-run6Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run. William Ransom was apprehended Thursday for a hit-and-run incident that took place Aug. 19 on Ranney Street in Cape Girardeau, according to...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Motion...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-4--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recovery Month Proclamation n Hunger Action Month Proclamation n St James AME Church 159th Anniversary Proclamation n Polio Vaccinations - Robin Cole Items for discussion n...
-
Salt bid OK'd, wellness quote approved, by Cape CommissionWith awareness of supply-chain disruptions impacting many products, Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to go ahead and buy road salt in advance of the coming winter season. The commission chose St. Louis's Rock Salt USA's bid of $125...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaignUnited Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives. At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of...
-
-
Jackson concert postponed because of band illnessesA free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band. Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer...
-
Charlotte Craig, Kathy Swan on Princess Diana's impact 25 years laterTwenty-five years ago today, the world woke up to the news of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash the night before on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris. The Southeast Missourian reached out to two local women who remembered...
-
Cape Girardeau finance director Ziebold resignsDustin Ziebold, the City of Cape Girardeau's finance director, has resigned from the position and will be leaving the post Sept. 23. "I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something I cannot pass up on. Therefore...
-
Gift pledged for new sculpture at SEMO's River Campus, other programsSt. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school. The intent, according to a news...
-
SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 1020The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on...
-
New York during COVID Photos are on display this month at CatapultCatapult Creative House will be featuring an exhibit from New York City photographer Tonia Cowan starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Catapult, at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau and connected to Southeast Missouri State University, will display several photos...
-
New Madrid city administrator announces resignationNEW MADRID, Mo. New Madrid's city administrator has announced his resignation. Richard McGill, who has served as city administrator for the past seven years, announced on social media he is stepping down. McGill did not give a formal date for his...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/1/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 25 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
New voter photo ID law now in effect14Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday. The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led...
-
61-Mile Yard Sale to bring higher vehicle, pedestrian traffic3There will be lots of great deals to be found at the 61-Mile Yard Sale, but deal-seekers bring a lot more traffic during the annual event. Stretching from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Missouri, on Thursday through Saturday, droves of people will be out...
-
Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglaries2Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday. Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and...
-
'Hiccup' with Cape school bus during first week of schoolA post on the social media platform Nextdoor popped up Friday saying a Cape Girardeau Central Middle School student had been let off at the wrong bus stop after school. In a written response to a request for more information, Kristin Tallent,...
-
Cancer survivor gives generous gift to UCANA 98-year-old Fisk, Missouri, woman planned to continue helping others after her passing. When Ruthanna Benjamin died May 4, 2021, she made certain her trust in others lived on. While Benjamin's family will not discuss her numerous bequests, Sue...
-
Route V in Cape County reduced for pavement work; pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott CountyRoute V in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Route Y, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today...
-
Local News 8/30/22Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditionsThe Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions. According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is...
-
Local News 8/30/22SADI finalist for True Inspiration Award, grant through Chick-fil-A1With community support in the form of app-based voting, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence could pocket a windfall. SADI has been named a finalist for an award and sizable grant from Chick-fil-A. The organization is looking for help from the...
-
Most read 8/30/22Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized1Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway. As of...
-
Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau3Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel -- expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall at 430 Broadway -- and you'll quickly discover you're talking to an energetic entrepreneur...
-
New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza8Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October,...
-
Ulysses Grant exhibit opens Friday in Cape Girardeau3An exhibit in celebration of the 200th anniversary of President Ulysses Grant's birth goes on display beginning Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation will host the 275-square-foot exhibit at the former...
-
Street Level asks Cape officials to consider funds for homeless17A local not-for-profit organization is hoping to lobby the City of Cape Girardeau to build a homeless shelter. Street Level is focused on providing help and outreach to homeless individuals in Cape Girardeau. The ultimate goal for the organization...
-