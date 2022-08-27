Band leader Scott Vangilder is part of the summer soundtrack in Jackson
With music, whether you play it, write it, listen to it or arrange it, its something you can do for your entire life. So said Scott Vangilder, director of the Jackson Municipal Band. And he should know, he picked up a trumpet in the sixth grade and has lived a life in music ever since.
After seeing his cousin play trumpet in church, Vangilder knew thats what he wanted to do. He played in the band through Jackson Middle and High School under band director Nick Leist. He gained degrees in music education from Southeast Missouri State University and Wichita State, then taught in Flat River four years before coming home to be the high brass and percussion director at his alma mater.
Following in his mentors footsteps, Vangilder taught for 25 years and eventually succeeded Leist as band director for both Jackson schools and the municipal band. Vangilder retired from the Jackson School District in 2011, but said he will continue conducting music under the band shell named for Leist who died in 2015.
Im 65 now, but Im still in good health. And I love working with the municipal band. Vangilder said. As long as its still fun for me and as long as I still feel Im doing the band justice, then Ill do this for several more years.
The municipal band celebrated its centennial anniversary over the 2020 and 2021 seasons for which Vangilder and the bands board commissioned composer David Gillingham to create a hymn fantasy titled Bring Thee Praise, based on Jackson High Schools alma mater.
The municipal band plays a variety of music: marches, overtures, Broadway tunes, rock and roll and movie themes. Vangilder begins picking music in March for the upcoming season, and the band begins rehearsing in the middle of May before the first concert on Memorial Day.
I try to choose a variety that will appeal to people across all tastes. Vangilder said. Hopefully, out of the eight tunes we play during a concert there will be something everyone will enjoy.
Made up of professional players, college professors, parents, pharmacists, bank presidents and some of his former students, Vangilder said he gets personal satisfaction at seeing their success in music and life.
The band is like a little family, he said. Its a good band. I am fortunate to have the caliber of musicians that we have. It just makes my job so much easier.
Though hes the bands director, Vangilder makes sure to keep his hand in as a player. He said he loves playing the piano and still has all his trumpets, which he plays in his church during Christmas and the holidays. He likes to point out there are many things we do in our youth that we cant do as we grow older.
My brother played baseball in college, but now hes too old to play. He also played trumpet in the band, which he can still play and he loves it. Vangilder said. This is something I can do as long as I have teeth in my head, the rest of my life.
-
-
Dougan Trust will fund $4 million in scholarships, support for local charities2The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust. Southeast Missouri State University will...
-
Alum Amanda Lincoln appointed to university postAmanda Lincoln, associate director of development for the University Foundation and a Southeast Missouri State University Alum, was appointed Friday as interim executive director of the foundation and interim vice president of University...
-
Shots-fired incident near Cape preschoolCape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near a preschool Friday morning. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email that no victims from the incident were reported to the department. The...
-
-
Kelly students safe after brief lockdownBENTON, Mo. -- A threat forced Scott County R-4 "Kelly" schools into a brief lockdown Friday. The threat was unfounded and everyone remained safe, according to superintendent Bradley Kolwyck. "At approximately 11:40 a.m. (Friday) a phone call was...
-
Solar panels bring renewable energy to Cape Girardeau's grid1"Have you seen all that shade over there? Forget the parks," Ameren project manager Jason Murphey said as he stood under a canopy of solar panels at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Joking...
-
Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion4Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2...
-
Smith, McCallian disagree on student loan forgiveness13Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, R-8, has condemned as inflationary President Joe Biden's plan announced Wednesday to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and to forgive up...
-
Supplies, esports among topics discussed by Cape school boardFood supply issues will affect Cape Girardeau School District menus for a second year, officials reported to the school board at Monday's meeting. Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent in charge of support services, said supply issues are...
-
United Way inviting community to help 'Win the Game of Life' at campaign kickoffUnited Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its 2022 Campaign Kickoff next week with the theme of "Win the Game of Life." The luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at VFW hall at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be fun and informative,...
-
Bollinger County woman charged with January murderThe Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged another suspect with murder in the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Missouri, earlier this year. Dana Cureton was arrested by Bollinger County sheriff's deputies Thursday and...
-
Police to close downtown Cape parking lot overnight this weekend5In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend. According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence...
-
-
-
Local lawmakers back Parson's tax cut plan1Area GOP members of the state House have signaled their support for Gov. Mike Parson's call on Monday for a Sept. 6 special legislative session aimed at cutting taxes and extending agricultural tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. "I...
-
-
I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps closed overnight at SikestonContractor crews will apply a high friction surface treatment to the pavement of the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, making ramp closures necessary, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-25-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 18 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Photo Gallery 8/25/22Solar panels at SEMO; a gift from AmerenSoutheast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri partnered on a project to bring 3,500 solar panels to parking lots on campus in an effort to promote renewable energy. Officials cut the ribbon on the project Thursday. The panels, on covered...
-
-
Athletics director: Cape Central student-athlete participation is growing1More students are participating in sports in the Cape Girardeau School District, according to its athletics director. Tyson Moyers told school board members Monday night that student-athlete participation numbers are growing. Moyers spoke at the...
-
Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week7Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for...
-
Staff shortage forces Cape Splash to close early10Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will shutter operations early this year, citing staff shortages. The waterpark located at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau has a traditional season running from May through Labor Day, open only on weekends the...
-
Cape County Public Health Center Board reapproves tax levy rateThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to adopt the 2022 tax levy rate as a part of the health center's 2023 budget. The property tax levy, which was first approved by county voters in...
-
Area highway fatality update state death rates stay highAccording to Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety, the 598 roadway fatalities thus far statewide in 2022 are tracking to meet or exceed the 1,016 who died on state thoroughfares in 2021. Last year's figure reversed a 15-year trend of steady...
-
-
Most read 8/23/22Cape health clinic in need of donations19A Cape Girardeau clinic focused on helping uninsured and at-risk populations in the community may be forced to reduce operations because of a lack of funding. Samaritan Regional Health Clinic located at 24 N. Sprigg St. was created in 2012 to...
-
Most read 8/23/22Chaffee school administrator sues district, alleges discrimination, retaliation4On Monday, as Chaffee, Missouri students arrived for the first day of classes, the school district was formally served with a lawsuit by one of its administrators Mary Hall, assistant principal and curriculum director. Hall of Jackson, in a news...
-
Kenny's Flippin Burgers: Family-owned eatery moving to downtown Cape Girardeau5Jesse Stuart, co-owner of Kenny's Flippin Burgers, is pretty straightforward about the fare he and wife Casey Enderle Stuart have served since 2017 and which they plan to keep serving at their new locale, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Scout...
-
New Jimmy John's coming to Cape Girardeau1Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash. Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties. Jimmy John's,...
-
Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported7A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of...
-
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident5Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for...
-
Scott City grocery to close11Bob's Foodliner, a locally-owned grocery store in Scott City Plaza with a distinctive "SC" in the center of its logo, will cease operations in the very near future, Scott City officials said. "In light of recent events, we will soon be closing," the...