Saint Francis Healthcare System Takes Action to Put People First

Saint Francis Healthcare System is taking steps to recenter on their guiding principle of People Come First. Rooted in the history of the faith-based healthcare provider, it shows the organizations dedication to serving their patients, colleagues and community.

Interim President and Chief Financial Officer Justin Davison said this core focus of people coming first started when a trio of Franciscan Sisters saw a need for health services in southeast Missouri and established the first Saint Francis Hospital in 1875.

Since then, the ministry has grown and evolved with Saint Francis Healthcare System, as the provider now serves more than 30 counties across across a five-state region. Despite serving more people, Saint Francis remains focused on treating the individual.

We all have unique personal value. Everyone, whether they be a colleague, a doctor, a patient [or] a family member, has a unique value we are called to cherish. That is the core of People Come First, Davison shared.

Convenient and accessible patient experiences

Providing personalized, accessible care to patients is an important part of Saint Franciss principle of putting people first. Davison said Saint Francis is constantly developing ways to provide easier access to quality care.

Recently, the Healthcare System expanded telehealth and in-home health services, so patients can receive care from the comfort of their own homes. Davison said Saint Francis is also investing in new technology to create a more accessible healthcare experience.

This technology includes the MyChart system and application, which allows patients to easily access medical records, request prescription refills, view test results, pay bills and communicate with their healthcare provider. Davison stated MyChart is one way Saint Francis is removing barriers between patients and providers.

Davison said Saint Francis Healthcare System is working hard to make same day appointments a reality. By aligning resources in their primary care locations and utilizing scheduling systems, Saint Francis is able to offer immediate care for non-emergent medical situations.

We think it is incumbent on healthcare to find a path where patients, who are also consumers, receive the same convenience, the same accessibility and the same quality of service they do in other industries. Even more so in healthcare, because our industry is so personal and individual, Davison said.

Supportive Programs for colleagues

Another tier of the Healthcare Systems People Come First philosophy is treating those who work at Saint Francis as Family.

I personally do not refer to our employees as employees. They are part of our Saint Francis Family, and we think of them as such, Davison noted.

Saint Francis offers many ways for colleagues to recognize and support each other as a Family. Davison said the Caring Fund allows colleagues to offer financial support to other colleagues experiencing personal or financial hardship. According to their website, this fund has helped the Saint Francis network encourage each other for almost 30 years and has provided nearly $1.7 million in financial aid.

Davison said Saint Francis also creates bonds through joy activities outside of the workplace. This year, Saint Francis hosted a large Easter egg hunt for colleagues and their families, partnered with Cape Splash for two evenings of fun and encouraged community support through infant and school supply drives, among other activities throughout the year. Davison said the purpose of these activities is to provide opportunities to unwind and enjoy each others company while also supporting the local community.

Davison commented Saint Francis wants to create and foster a balanced workplace. This is one of the reasons he thinks so many employees stay with Saint Francis for 50 or more years.

One thing we hear from colleagues is, It feels different to be here. They have different types of friendships and relationships with people they work alongside.

Commitments to the community

As a vital employer in the region, nurturing the community is a vital part of Saint Franciss Mission to provide a ministry of healing, wellness, quality and love inspired by their faith in Jesus Christ. Davison said Saint Francis believes the best care is local care, and this includes caring for those outside their patient network.

The Healthcare System started the Saint Francis Foundation to give back to the community and support the needs of the Healthcare System.

Southeast Missouri is our region and our family. And our Saint Francis Family serves it.

The Foundation and Healthcare System sponsor local organizations to increase the standard of living across southeast Missouri, which includes creating better access to quality healthcare and food. The Foundation allows Saint Francis to introduce healing and not just cures to people.

Davison noted people are at the center of every decision Saint Francis Healthcare System makes, because they believe the how and why behind each decision is just as important as the decision itself.

We are a ministry that puts people first. We want to be the employer of choice. We want to be the care provider of choice, and it is important to us to be a trusted community partner, he said. So, if we do those three things, we are on the right track.