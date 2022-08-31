As Missouri considers recreational marijuana, theres a cautionary tale from other states

As Missouri considers recreational marijuana, theres a cautionary tale from other states
Marijuana violations have taken more than 10,000 truck drivers off the road in 2022, further complicating supply-chain issues that have plagued the U.S. economy since COVID-19 hit our shores two years ago.
That's just one of many side-effects in the ongoing push for the legalization of marijuana.
Missouri voters will decide in November whether recreational use should be allowed in the Show Me State. Medical use of marijuana is already approved.
Proponents argue its time to fully legalize marijuana and allow states and local governments to realize potential economic opportunities, but others question whether the monetary gains are worth the negative consequences based on the experiences in other states.
Colorado case study
In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana with state-licensed retail sales beginning in 2014.
The Rocky Mounty High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area produces an annual report that reviews the impact of Colorados legalization of marijuana. The 2021 report offers a glimpse into some of the negative consequences.
Since legalization, traffic deaths with drivers testing positive for marijuana have gone up 138%. Meanwhile, all traffic deaths increased 29%.
In 2013, there were 55 deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana. By 2020, the number jumped to 131.
In 2013, 11.4% of all Colorado traffic deaths involved a driver who tested positive for marijuana. By 2020, the number had increased to 20.1%.
The study further notes that in 2020, of the 120 drivers in fatal crashes who also tested positive for marijuana, 117 of them had the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana known as THC in their blood. This would indicate use within hours according to state data, the authors of the study note.
And 69% of these individuals exceeded 5 nanograms per milliliter, the states permissible level for driving.
Marijuana use in Colorado is starting at a young age, according to the study. Past month marijuana use for ages 12 and older is 61% higher than the national average.
For college age users (ages 18-25), use increased 10% when recreational marijuana was legalized and is 53% higher than the national average.
Youth marijuana usage (ages 12-17) is 39% higher than the national average.
The impact on young people
A study earlier this year published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology looked at the impact of marijuana use among adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 and the development of schizophrenia in early adulthood.
The findings indicated both high- and low-frequency marijuana usage was associated with a significantly increased risk of schizophrenia.
Through analysis, the current study results tend to favor the hypothesis that cannabis use is a causal factor for developing schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. This could result from brain development disruption, especially during critical neurological maturation, during adolescence, the authors of the study wrote.
Another study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry (May 2020) indicates there is an association between cannabis use and physical violence.
The studies included in this meta-analysis of a large sample of adolescents and young adults collectively suggest that cannabis use is a moderate risk factor for the perpetration of violence, the authors wrote. With ongoing trends toward cannabis legalization in Western countries, youths should be educated about the risks associated with use of cannabis, including the risk of future violence.
Former NYT reporters analysis
Count former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson among those passionately against the legalization of marijuana use.
Berenson, who authored the book Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence, wrote an essay on the subject in The Wall Street Journal.
He notes that in 2006, about 3 million Americans reported using marijuana at least 300 times a year. In 2017, it jumped to 8 million. By comparison, about 12 million Americans drink alcohol daily. But when looking at the number of drinkers vs. the number of marijuana users, one in 15 drinkers consume alcohol daily, he wrote, whereas one in five marijuana users use cannabis daily.
Berenson also posits that marijuana legalization is leading to more violent crime. In his Wall Street Journal essay, he wrote that the first four states to legalize recreational marijuana Colorado, Washington, Alaska and Oregon saw huge jumps in crime compared to the national average.
Combined, those four states had about 450 murders and 30,300 aggravated assaults in 2013. In 2017, they had almost 620 murders and 38,000 aggravated assaults an increase far greater than the national average, he wrote.
Its also worth noting that the mass shooters involved in Rep. Gabby Giffordss constituent meeting (2011), the Aurora, Colorado movie theater (2012), Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida (2016), First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas (2017), and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (2018), were all reported to be marijuana users. As the psychology studies have shown, marijuana use can increase youth schizophrenia. Today's marijuana, note critics, is produced in much higher potency than in the past.
Drug cartels
Another problem from legalization is that states that have legalized recreational marijuana are having to deal with new challenges from drug cartels.
In Oregon, The Associated Press reported in May that foreign drug cartels have established illegal outdoor marijuana farms. A state task force was formed to recommend funding and command structure to help law enforcement deal with the challenges, including labor trafficking, water theft and regulations on genetic engineering of cannabis.
According to the AP story, the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission said it seized 551,000 plants in three Oregon counties from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. And this was only a tiny fraction of the illegal crop. Authorities also seized nearly $3.4 million in cash.
The problem is also moving indoors.
Were starting to hear about Josephine County, a lot of operations moving indoors, Oregon State Police Sgt. Tyler Bechtel told The Associated Press. It makes it all that much harder to see it from the street, see it from the air, just smell it. And its not a seasonal problem when you move indoors. Its a year-round problem.
The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission noted in its report Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program Report dated Jan. 1 of this year that the illegal market is causing public safety concerns, including diversion of marijuana to other states, sales of marijuana to underage buyers, illegal cultivation of marijuana on private, state, and federal property, and enrichment of organized criminal operations.
The problems are similar in California. The Louisville Courier Journal reported in a December 2021 story that the marijuana black market in California continues to thrive as thousands of illegal grows are blending in with legal grows.
Sheriff Matt Kendall of Mendocino County told The Courier Journal there are as many as 10,000 illegal grows in just his jurisdiction. He will target the worst 100.
Im fighting a dragon with a needle, Kendall told the Journal.
And this is just a small portion of Californias illegal pot problem.
In 2021, 1.2 million illegal cannabis plants and more than 180,000 pounds of processed marijuana were seized, according to a story by Amanda Chicago Lewis in The Guardian.
Lewis reported that the illegal market includes those who are well intentioned but couldnt make it financially going about it the legal way due to the high tax burden, limited availability of licenses and high regulatory costs. And then there are armed cartels, using dangerous chemicals seeping into the groundwater.
Lewis notes Californias decision to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016 through Proposition 64 has been far from a panacea.
Behind the flashy facade, the legal weed industry remains far from the law-abiding, prosperous sector many had hoped for. In fact, its a mess, she wrote.
Comments
-
Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditionsThe Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions. According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is...
-
SADI finalist for True Inspiration Award, grant through Chick-fil-A1With community support in the form of app-based voting, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence could pocket a windfall. SADI has been named a finalist for an award and sizable grant from Chick-fil-A. The organization is looking for help from the...
-
Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized1Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway. As of...
-
Public safety officials practice emergency preparedness5Public safety officials in the region gathered Saturday in Cape Girardeau for a comprehensive preparedness exercise. The event was one of the largest of the year for the county agencies participating. Attending were representatives from Cape...
-
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Schoen Farms for farm tour10Over chocolate milk and ice cream sandwiches Friday, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith listened to dairy farmer John Schoen voice concerns about his farm. Visiting with agriculture producers is an annual project for the congressman. The COVID-19...
-
Cape Girardeau County property tax rates set4On Thursday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission set property tax rates for 2022. n General Revenue Rate was set at 6.22 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 7.2% from 2021's 5.8 cents. n Developmentally Disabled Board Rate set at 5.62 cents per...
-
St. Francis Xavier rectory to be torn downSIKESTON, Mo. For more than 100 years, the former Smith House at the corner of Center and Stoddard streets has been a fixture of Sikeston. Soon the building, which is owned by St. Francis Xavier Church, will be standing no more. "In its day, it...
-
Perry County U.S. 61 reduced for pavement improvementsU.S. 61 in Perry County from Main Street to Route P in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5...
-
Most read 8/29/22Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau3Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel -- expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall at 430 Broadway -- and you'll quickly discover you're talking to an energetic entrepreneur...
-
Most read 8/29/22New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza3Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October,...
-
Local News 8/29/22Ulysses Grant exhibit opens Friday in Cape Girardeau3An exhibit in celebration of the 200th anniversary of President Ulysses Grant's birth goes on display beginning Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation will host the 275-square-foot exhibit at the former...
-
Local News 8/29/22Street Level asks Cape officials to consider funds for homeless13A local not-for-profit organization is hoping to lobby the City of Cape Girardeau to build a homeless shelter. Street Level is focused on providing help and outreach to homeless individuals in Cape Girardeau. The ultimate goal for the organization...
-
Alum Amanda Lincoln appointed to university postAmanda Lincoln, associate director of development for the University Foundation and a Southeast Missouri State University Alum, was appointed Friday as interim executive director of the foundation and interim vice president of University...
-
-
Shots-fired incident near Cape preschool3Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near a preschool Friday morning. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email that no victims from the incident were reported to the department. The...
-
Dougan Trust will fund $4 million in scholarships, support for local charities5The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust. Southeast Missouri State University will...
-
-
Kelly students safe after brief lockdownBENTON, Mo. -- A threat forced Scott County R-4 "Kelly" schools into a brief lockdown Friday. The threat was unfounded and everyone remained safe, according to superintendent Bradley Kolwyck. "At approximately 11:40 a.m. (Friday) a phone call was...
-
Solar panels bring renewable energy to Cape Girardeau's grid1"Have you seen all that shade over there? Forget the parks," Ameren project manager Jason Murphey said as he stood under a canopy of solar panels at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Joking...
-
Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion5Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2...
-
Smith, McCallian disagree on student loan forgiveness20Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, R-8, has condemned as inflationary President Joe Biden's plan announced Wednesday to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and to forgive up...
-
Supplies, esports among topics discussed by Cape school boardFood supply issues will affect Cape Girardeau School District menus for a second year, officials reported to the school board at Monday's meeting. Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent in charge of support services, said supply issues are...
-
United Way inviting community to help 'Win the Game of Life' at campaign kickoffUnited Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its 2022 Campaign Kickoff next week with the theme of "Win the Game of Life." The luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at VFW hall at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be fun and informative,...
-
Bollinger County woman charged with January murderThe Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged another suspect with murder in the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Missouri, earlier this year. Dana Cureton was arrested by Bollinger County sheriff's deputies Thursday and...
-
Police to close downtown Cape parking lot overnight this weekend10In response to several recent incidents at a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot, police will be closing the lot overnight this weekend. According to an email from Police Chief Wes Blair, the lot to the east of South Main Street between Independence...
-
-
-
Most read 8/24/22Construction of new Houck Stadium begins next week8Work to build a substantially renovated Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will begin Sept. 1 after SEMO's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously OK'd a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for...
-
Most read 8/24/22Staff shortage forces Cape Splash to close early10Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will shutter operations early this year, citing staff shortages. The waterpark located at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau has a traditional season running from May through Labor Day, open only on weekends the...
-
Most read 8/23/22Chaffee school administrator sues district, alleges discrimination, retaliation4On Monday, as Chaffee, Missouri students arrived for the first day of classes, the school district was formally served with a lawsuit by one of its administrators Mary Hall, assistant principal and curriculum director. Hall of Jackson, in a news...
-
Most read 8/22/22Scott City grocery to close11Bob's Foodliner, a locally-owned grocery store in Scott City Plaza with a distinctive "SC" in the center of its logo, will cease operations in the very near future, Scott City officials said. "In light of recent events, we will soon be closing," the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.