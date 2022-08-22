Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Thanks Community For Eyeglasses

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club wish to thank the community for dropping off used eyeglasses for recycling.

Recently, gathering the eyeglasses deposited in the three mailboxes located in Cape Girardeau and Jackson along with what customers at Leet EyeCare, Corporate Sponsor of the the club resulted in the delivery of over 600 pairs!

This with the earlier delivery in March brings the total to over 1,600 in 2022!