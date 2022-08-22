News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-22-22
O Lord Jesus, give us wisdom that we may help others and glorify you. Amen.
3rd person dies after Wyatt house explosionWYATT, Mo. A third person has died from injuries sustained in a Wyatt house explosion Aug. 15. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell reported late Friday afternoon that at 3:30 p.m. Friday, his office was informed by the Regional One Health...
Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported6A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of...
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incidentFour people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for...
Shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau results in no arrestsA shots-fired call resulted in no arrests early Sunday morning, though police located damage to a vehicle and a building. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of...
Cape hotel, motel receipts spike 28% in past fiscal year3Hospitality, an industry plagued by COVID-19, was able to survive and now rise to unprecedented heights in Cape Girardeau. Data collected for the 2022 fiscal year -- which ended in June -- had hotel-motel tax receipts in the city up nearly 28% from...
Cape Public Schools welcomes back staff as new year loomsWilly Wonka welcomed back the staff of Cape Girardeau's school system back for the new year. Wonka -- enthusiastically played by superintendent Neil Glass -- invited the staff to come with him on a journey of imagination to rediscover the magic of...
Chester Bridge to be full width for holidayOver the upcoming Labor Day weekend, state officials will allow large equipment to pass over the Chester Bridge -- once --during the 72-hour period from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in the Southeast...
Reward offered in case of missing Sikeston womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A reward is now being offered for a Sikeston woman who has been missing since 2021. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Shyann Morrison went missing in February 2021 and friends, family and law enforcement are still...
The Janeses: It's never too late for love"It wouldn't do to argue or disagree cause we can't tell what each of us has to say," said Joe Janes. "We're both deaf," he added laughing. "You don't argue that way," responded Cora Janes, with a smile. Joe and Cora Janes are long-time residents of...
First Christian Church in Charleston has storied history with its red doorsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Known as the church with the red doors, the Charleston First Christian Church has a storied history, dating back to the 1800s. Located at 324 E. Cypress at the corner of Cypress and Virginia, the church has a unique feature with...
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Route W iin Cape County reduced for pavement repairsHighway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release,...
SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence to celebrate 25th anniversary in OctoberThe Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ----...
Cape Central swimming coach Dayna Powell named MISCA Class 1 Coach of the Year4Dayna Powell, Cape Girardeau Central High's swimming and diving head coach, was named the 2021-2022 Girls, Class 1, Coach of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. "Winning coach of the year was really exciting,"...
Two-vehicle crash leaves Sikeston woman with serious injuriesA Sikeston, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in New Madrid County. Jennifer Diamond, 36, struck the rear of Austin Garza's, 27, vehicle heading northon U.S. 61, according to a report from the...
Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreckA Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County. Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County. Eric Conner, 32, was arrested by the state Highway Patrol and taken to Cape Girardeau County jail, where he was later released,...
Stoddard County man arrested for alleged felonyA Bloomfield, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated Wednesday morning in Stoddard County. Christopher Phillips, 40, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with persons under 17-years-old in the...
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge workHighway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday...
Cape street/maintenance projects continueSeveral Cape Girardeau street/maintenance projects are ongoing or are in the works. Broadway will close at Harmony on Tuesday for two days, depending on weather and other factors for private utility work. Work on Siemers Drive has started. The...
Photo Gallery 8/19/22Cape Girardeau Public Schools welcomes back staffCape Girardeau Public Schools staff gathered Friday for a welcome-back event in advance of the new school year. Superintendent Neil Glass in accustomed theatrical flair encouraged staff to find the "magic" that drew them to teaching and working...
Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completed1Interstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois. Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis,...
Challenger Cobb gains one vote in recount, wins Scott County prosecutor's race2A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didnt change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch. The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending...
St. Isidore Council to host state KC horseshoe tournamentLEOPOLD, Mo. St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council will host the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament on the council grounds this weekend, Friday through Sunday, in Leopold. This is the fifth time the Leopold council has...
Former local news photographer Don Shrubshell makes HOF4Don Shrubshell, who worked as a staff photographer for the Southeast Missourian for much of the 1990s, is one of five inductees in the 2022 class of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, the Missouri Press Association (MPA) has announced....
Most read 8/18/22'80s are still alive at Highway 51 Express, and I'm here for all of itThe more I travel twisty back roads looking for new places to eat, the more I love this part of the country I live in. This is a beautiful time of year to drive a country highway. The rain has been kind to us (sometimes too kind), and the trees are...
Cape Girardeau City Council members disagree over potential ARPA fund allocations17A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant and oftentimes confusing hour-plus discussion...
1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosionWYATT, Mo. A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured. According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several...
Speck Pizza + Street Food ready to debut2Gabriele Carmelo Ruggieri is a force of nature. Once you meet Ruggieri, you're unlikely to forget him given his ebullient personality and abundant energy. Ruggieri is hopeful those who patronize his most recent restaurant venture, Speck Pizza +...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber leaders on Inflation Reduction Act4Brian Gerau and Rob Gilligan said last week they echo Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's concerns about the Aug. 7 U.S. Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a measure state chamber leaders call a "tax hike" on state businesses...
Cory Crosnoe accepts position with alma mater1Cory Crosnoe has announced he has accepted the principal's role at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, his elementary alma mater. Crosnoe, 53, is a former principal at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High. A member of Cape Girardeau Central...