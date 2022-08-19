News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Presents Melvin Jones Fellowship Award To Dr. Kory Thoma
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Cape Girardeau Lions Club Founding Member, Calvin Wells and KidSight MO representative Paloma Scarpaci joined Club President David Baldwin surprising Club Secretary, Dr. Kory Thoma at their recent 30th Year Banquet with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, one of the top awards for members of Lions Clubs International.
Dr. Thoma, Jackson High School Head Basketball Coach and Partner at Leet EyeCare, the Corporate Sponsor of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions and KidSight MO, has served the mission of Lions in many ways. This includes serving on the Board at KidSight MO, Club Secretary, Membership Chair and Eye Sight Chair along with adding creative ways to raise funds donated in several directions.
Comments
More to explore
-
SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence to celebrate 25th anniversary in OctoberThe Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ----...
-
Cape Central swimming coach Dayna Powell named MISCA Class 1 Coach of the Year1Dayna Powell, Cape Girardeau Central High's swimming and diving head coach, was named the 2021-2022 Girls, Class 1, Coach of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. "Winning coach of the year was really exciting,"...
-
Two-vehicle crash leaves Sikeston woman with serious injuriesA Sikeston, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in New Madrid County. Jennifer Diamond, 36, struck the rear of Austin Garza's, 27, vehicle heading northon U.S. 61, according to a report from the...
-
Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreckA Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County. Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County. Eric Conner, 32, was arrested by the state Highway Patrol and taken to Cape Girardeau County jail, where he was later released,...
-
Stoddard County man arrested for alleged felonyA Bloomfield, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated Wednesday morning in Stoddard County. Christopher Phillips, 40, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with persons under 17-years-old in the...
-
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge workHighway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday...
-
Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completedInterstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois. Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis,...
-
Challenger Cobb gains one vote in recount, wins Scott County prosecutor's race2A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didnt change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch. The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending...
-
St. Isidore Council to host state KC horseshoe tournamentLEOPOLD, Mo. St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council will host the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament on the council grounds this weekend, Friday through Sunday, in Leopold. This is the fifth time the Leopold council has...
-
Former local news photographer Don Shrubshell makes HOF4Don Shrubshell, who worked as a staff photographer for the Southeast Missourian for much of the 1990s, is one of five inductees in the 2022 class of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, the Missouri Press Association (MPA) has announced....
-
Old Town Cape will host annual Revivify fundraiserOld Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire. The event will feature food, live music, a...
-
SEMO, CTC partner for degree programStudents at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center next fall will have the opportunity to begin their bachelor's degree in a health care specialty. Southeast Missouri State University has signed an agreement with CTC to collaborate on a...
-
Employee pay dispute leads to Kennett fire chief resignationKENNETT, Mo. Kennett Fire chief and Office of Emergency Management director Paul Spain resigned Tuesday night, citing employee pay issues. Spain said a recent change in overtime pay affected fire department employees and the decisions made by...
-
Stolen vehicle report in Cape County leads to arrestA Glenallen, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with an alleged Aug. 4 vehicle theft in Cape Girardeau. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, is facing Cape Girardeau County felony counts of stealing and burglary for the alleged theft on state Highway...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-18-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 15 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Jackson Fire Rescue donates engine to Cape Career and Technology Center1Area junior and senior high school students enrolled in the new fire science program at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center will have the benefit of training on a real fire engine donated by Jackson Fire Rescue. Jackson Fire Rescue deputy...
-
-
City council members approve final payment for City Hall constructionCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at Monday's meeting to approve final payment to the contractor for the construction of City Hall. The construction on the new City Hall -- located at 44 N. Lorimier St. -- broke ground in June...
-
Southeast Missouri history project to highlight African American contributions3African Scientific Research Institute has announced a National Register project to examine the lives and stories of African Americans, free and enslaved, in the United States. According to Jihad Muhammad, chairman of Ancestral Creations, based in...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council members disagree over potential ARPA fund allocations17A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant and oftentimes confusing hour-plus discussion...
-
Cape College Center reopens for fall with Mineral Area in lead2With classes set to begin next week, Cape College Center reopened Monday with Mineral Area College leading the way. The MAC-branded center, located next door to Cape Girardeau Central High School, serves as a conduit for secondary and post-secondary...
-
Cape Central's Strothmann named Advisor of the Year by rootEdNancy Strothmann, a college and career adviser at Cape Girardeau's Central High School, was awarded the first Advisor of the Year prize from rootEd Missouri. Strothmann was chosen to receive the inaugural award by rootEd Missouri following a...
-
1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosionWYATT, Mo. A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured. According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several...
-
Most read 8/15/22Speck Pizza + Street Food ready to debut2Gabriele Carmelo Ruggieri is a force of nature. Once you meet Ruggieri, you're unlikely to forget him given his ebullient personality and abundant energy. Ruggieri is hopeful those who patronize his most recent restaurant venture, Speck Pizza +...
-
Most read 8/15/22Cory Crosnoe accepts position with alma mater1Cory Crosnoe has announced he has accepted the principal's role at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, his elementary alma mater. Crosnoe, 53, is a former principal at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High. A member of Cape Girardeau Central...
-
Most read 8/13/22Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request5Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election...
-
Most read 8/12/22Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape16A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the...
-
Most read 8/10/22Dog lost for two months found in Perry County's Tom Moore caves7On Saturday, while exploring the Tom Moore cave system in Perry County, Missouri, a group of cavers came across a lost dog alone in the dark. Gerry Keene was with a group of experienced cavers, five of them children. The plan was to go from the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.