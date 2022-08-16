Cosmetology and Esthetics Students prepared for our {Anything But Hair} student competition and hiring event! 🎉

How it worked! ⬇️

First, they paired up with other students and chose a theme. We went along with this years @vintagenowfashionshow themes!

🔥 Fire

🌎 Earth

💨 Wind

🌊 Water

Students then turned in sketches of makeup/hair ideas, a vision board and the name of their creation. 📝

Next, they were given a styrofoam mannequin and a variety of supplies to bring their creation to life! They could use {Anything But Hair} 🎨

They wrapped up the project with a tri-fold board that showcased their work! 🖼

On July 25th, salons, medical spas and doctors offices stopped by to see what the students created!

They had the opportunity to

🗣Mingle with students,

🎟 Enter to WIN a prize,

🥗 Enjoy treats from @pulse.fitness.nutrition & peace love nutrition

🗳Vote on their favorite looks!

We gave out 1st, 2nd & 3rd place Salon Choice Awards🏆

Congrats to the winners !

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Salon Choice Awards

🥇Gaia Greek Goddess by Cosmo students Chayli & Kylie.

🥈Beautiful Disaster by Cosmo students Brettinie, Dani & Anna.

🥉Ember by Esty students Emma & Kimberly.