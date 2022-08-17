News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-17-22
Father God, may we declare your truth, speaking to one another in love and grace. Amen.
Jackson Fire Rescue donates engine to Cape Career and Technology CenterArea junior and senior high school students enrolled in the new fire science program at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center will have the benefit of training on a real fire engine donated by Jackson Fire Rescue. Jackson Fire Rescue deputy...
City council members approve final payment for City Hall constructionCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at Monday's meeting to approve final payment to the contractor for the construction of City Hall. The construction on the new City Hall -- located at 44 N. Lorimier St. -- broke ground in June...
Cape Girardeau city officials, police share stances on SAPAFourteen months after state lawmakers approved a measure aimed at stopping enforcement of federal gun laws in the state, local thoughts on the law remain mixed. Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder noted effects of the Second Amendment Preservation Act...
Southeast Missouri history project to highlight African American contributionsAfrican Scientific Research Institute has announced a National Register project to examine the lives and stories of African Americans, free and enslaved, in the United States. According to Jihad Muhammad, chairman of Ancestral Creations, based in...
Cape Girardeau City Council members disagree over potential ARPA fund allocations15A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant and oftentimes confusing hour-plus discussion...
Cape College Center reopens for fall with Mineral Area in lead1With classes set to begin next week, Cape College Center reopened Monday with Mineral Area College leading the way. The MAC-branded center, located next door to Cape Girardeau Central High School, serves as a conduit for secondary and post-secondary...
Cape Central's Strothmann named Advisor of the Year by rootEdNancy Strothmann, a college and career adviser at Cape Girardeau's Central High School, was awarded the first Advisor of the Year prize from rootEd Missouri. Strothmann was chosen to receive the inaugural award by rootEd Missouri following a...
1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosionWYATT, Mo. A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured. According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several...
Motorcycle crash leaves one in serious conditionA Cape Girardeau man was involved in a one-vehicle crash at approximately 6:25 p.m. Sunday on Highway C, 1 mile south of Pocahontas. According to a state Highway Patrol crash report, Brian P. Meyer, 49, failed to navigate a curve and ran off the...
Speck Pizza + Street Food ready to debut1Gabriele Carmelo Ruggieri is a force of nature. Once you meet Ruggieri, you're unlikely to forget him given his ebullient personality and abundant energy. Ruggieri is hopeful those who patronize his most recent restaurant venture, Speck Pizza +...
Southeast student receives veteran leadership awardA Southeast Missouri State University student was the recipient of a national leadership award. Hannah Porter, a senior at SEMO, was named one of 33 winners of the 2022 G.I. Jobs Student Veteran Leadership Award for student veterans who make a...
Family tradition comes full circle for Bizzell at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel RodeoSIKESTON, Mo. A 70-year family tradition in the Sikeston Jaycees has come full circle for Sikeston native Dwight "De" Bizzell. "My dad (David Bizzell) was a Jaycee and my grandfather (Dwight) Crader was a Jaycee," Bizzell recalled. So, it's only...
Watkins Wildlife Rehab owner details care of injured animalsWAPPAPELLO, Mo. From opossums and squirrels to bobcats and bears, Watkins Wildlife Rehab will accept any animal for rehabilitation and a second chance at a life in the wild. Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Friedheim is a not-for-profit organization and...
Rodeo has major economic impact on Sikeston areaSIKESTON, Mo. As many people enjoyed watching the events and entertainment of the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo last week, the importance of the rodeo to the community cant be understated. During rodeo week, attendees pack local...
Annual property tax rates set by Scott County CommissionBENTON, Mo. The annual property tax rates were set by the Scott County Commission following a hearing Thursday. Scott County's general revenue tax rate was set at $0.00 while the road district's tax rate was $0.2999, and the Johnson grass tax rate...
Cory Crosnoe accepts position with alma mater1Cory Crosnoe has announced he has accepted the principal's role at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, his elementary alma mater. Crosnoe, 53, is a former principal at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High. A member of Cape Girardeau Central...
Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request5Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement workHighway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318 in Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-15-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-15-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Ride'em cowgirl at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel RodeoMichelle Darling of Medford, Oklahoma, competes in barrel racing at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Wednesday at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds in Sikeston, Missouri. The rodeo began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston...
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith says he won't vote for Inflation Reduction Act37U.S. House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, where Democrats currently outnumber Republicans, could come as early as today -- but congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian he will not be voting in the affirmative. "The...
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape16A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the...
Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy DayFranklin Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lori Huey plays a game with brand new kindergartners Emmett Keyshawn and Jace Guittierezze at Thursday's Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy. Cape Girardeau School District held a Kindergarten...
Dog lost for two months found in Perry County's Tom Moore caves7On Saturday, while exploring the Tom Moore cave system in Perry County, Missouri, a group of cavers came across a lost dog alone in the dark. Gerry Keene was with a group of experienced cavers, five of them children. The plan was to go from the...
New air carrier to start in fall at Cape Airport4The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will officially switch carriers later in the fall. Katrina Amos, airport manager, announced at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Tuesday the airport will likely be switching to Contour Aviation toward the end of...
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident4Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday....
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida55WASHINGTON The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. Trump,...
Most read 8/9/22Cape Girardeau Public Works Department grapples with staff shortage7A continued staffing shortfall has the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department struggling to keep up with normal operations. The issue which was briefly mentioned in Mayor Stacy Kinder's "state of the city" address last week is forcing Public...