Cape First Church hosts camp for foster children

Editorial

A Cape Girardeau church is hosting a special camp this week for children who have been victims of abuse and are in Missouri's foster care system.

Cape First Church will hold the first-class experience for 40 youth at Eagle Sky of the Ozarks Christian Camp, near Piedmont. The church is funding the effort and providing up to 100 volunteers, including a counselor for each child. They are partnering with For the Children, an organization that has been involved in similar events and works with children who have experienced trauma.

Their team has gone through a lot of training to prepare for the week, pastor Chad Fisher told the Southeast Missourian.

"A lot of our training is on building trust-based relationships," Fisher said. "We have, on hand at the camp, licensed and professional counselors working with us. A lot of it is being able to know their triggers and how to understand and offset them."

Along with all the memorable outdoor experiences -- rope courses, beach swings, an inflatable obstacle course, canoes and kayaks -- the camp also provides an opportunity for ministry and biblical teaching.

"When you go through the abuse and trauma that these kids have, a lot of their innocence gets taken away," Fisher said. "You don't get to be a normal kid. You don't get to think about normal kid things. You're worried about something you should never have to worry about, certainly at that age. Our goal, dream and prayer is that weeks at camps like this will restore a little wonder back in their heart."

This is a noble effort by the church. These children have been through so much in their short lives, and this camp looks to be a great opportunity not only for fun but to also realize that others care for them. And, most importantly, that God loves them.

Hats off to Cape First Church for finding a very personal way to minister to these young people.