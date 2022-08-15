News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Shelters need support as inflation leads to uptick in returned animals
Inflation continues to be a challenge in nearly every area of the economy. And it's even showing up in some areas you might not consider. The latest example: An influx of animals at shelters.
Reports indicate inflation-driven financial pressures are leading to more animals being returned to shelters. There has also been an increase in strays dropped off. Local shelters indicate the uptick is being felt in Southeast Missouri as well.
"There have been an excessive amount of well-maintained dogs, which you know they have been family pets that have been abandoned," Dawn Keifer of Perry County (Missouri) Humane Society told the newspaper. "We know that because they have on nice collars, they are not emaciated, and no one comes to claim them after the stray hold is up."
This follows a period where adoptions were on the rise. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with people staying at home, more American households were adopting pets.
Our local animal shelters do important work in caring for stray animals and connecting them with forever homes. They always need support in both monetary donations and volunteers, but support is especially appreciated at this time. If you're looking for a family pet, we encourage you to check them out.
