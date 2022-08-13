News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-14-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for loving us and providing eternal salvation through you. Amen.
More to explore
Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request1Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement workHighway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318 in Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-15-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 8-1--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-15-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Ride'em cowgirl at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel RodeoMichelle Darling of Medford, Oklahoma, competes in barrel racing at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Wednesday at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds in Sikeston, Missouri. The rodeo began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston...
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith says he won't vote for Inflation Reduction Act20U.S. House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, where Democrats currently outnumber Republicans, could come as early as today -- but congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian he will not be voting in the affirmative. "The...
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape15A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the...
Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy DayFranklin Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lori Huey plays a game with brand new kindergartners Emmett Keyshawn and Jace Guittierezze at Thursday's Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy. Cape Girardeau School District held a Kindergarten...
Construction on South Main extended for another week2A construction project that began last week and led to the closure of part of South Main Street at Independence Street in Cape Girardeau will be extended into next week, a project manager said in an email Thursday. Justin Kitchell of GWS Contractors...
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PDA stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department at approximately noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. A report from Cpl. Ryan Droege said the abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen...
Students honored at launch party of second annual Here. literary magazine1Students from 13 Southeast Missouri schools were honored Tuesday night at a launch party for Here. literary magazine. The magazine, produced by rustmedia, provides opportunities for high school students to have their writing and art published....
SEMO prof, students conduct deer survey in Cape11Using thermal imaging and spotlighting, a Southeast Missouri State University professor and students are working to determine the population density of deer in Cape Girardeau city limits. Fidel Atuo, a science professor at SEMO, is at the helm of a...
Local author wins award from Private Eye Writers1Cape Girardeau author Gregory Stout has been honored by The Private Eye Writers of America with the Shamus Award for "Best Private Eye Writer Novel" for his novel "Lost Little Girl." The young adult mystery novel was released in October and features...
Sikeston police seeking Charleston man in connection to July murderSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help seeking a man wanted in connection to a July murder in Sikeston. Demarcus Phillip Turner of Charleston, Missouri, is wanted in connection with the murder of...
Dog lost for two months found in Perry County's Tom Moore caves6On Saturday, while exploring the Tom Moore cave system in Perry County, Missouri, a group of cavers came across a lost dog alone in the dark. Gerry Keene was with a group of experienced cavers, five of them children. The plan was to go from the...
New air carrier to start in fall at Cape Airport4The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will officially switch carriers later in the fall. Katrina Amos, airport manager, announced at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Tuesday the airport will likely be switching to Contour Aviation toward the end of...
Airport moving closer on numerous construction projects4Katrina Amos, manager for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, gave updates on a slew of projects on the horizon for the airport Tuesday to Airport Advisory Board members. The $4.8 million, 105-day project renovation of Taxiway B will be underway later...
Here. Magazine holds 2022 launch partyAuthors and artists published in Here. literary magazine gather for a group photo following Tuesday's launch party and reading at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. The magazine, published by rustmedia, is part of a program...
One shot in early morning Cape Girardeau incident4Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday....
Multiple arrests stem from Cape PD's ShotSpotter system6Since its installation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's (CGPD) ShotSpotter system has alerted the department 323 times and led to eight arrests. In July, CGPD provided an example of how the gunshot-locating system was leading the department...
Cape Girardeau Public Works Department grapples with staff shortage7A continued staffing shortfall has the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department struggling to keep up with normal operations. The issue which was briefly mentioned in Mayor Stacy Kinder's "state of the city" address last week is forcing Public...
Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall catches fire SundayThe Immanuel Lutheran Parish Hall, 496 Route F in Cape Girardeau County, caught fire Sunday. Gordonville Fire Protection chief Michael Gentry said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but suspects either lightning from Sunday's...
Most read 8/9/22Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder2Christopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey...
Most read 8/8/22Cape Girardeau's comedy club takes a break4Laughing Gas Comedy Club, 2160 William St., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau, citing staffing issues and slow sales, has taken a hiatus for the rest of the summer in hopes of bringing back mirth and merriment to the location later this year. Owner Jeff...
Most read 8/6/222022 state of the City of Cape Girardeau14Editor's note: The following are the prepared remarks given by Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder at the Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee. When we discuss the state of things today in Cape Girardeau, that conversation encompasses a lot of issues....
Most read 8/6/22Jackson bus driver shortage to push school start time back6A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus. Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott...
Most read 8/5/22Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concernsSt. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday. Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has...