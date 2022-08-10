*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Wakefield Townhomes Sold to New Ownership

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Mackenzie Land - The Waller Group
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Front of the Wakefield Townhomes

Wakefield Townhomes, situated at 802 W Wakefield Ave in Sikeston, MO, recently sold to a Missouri-native investor who plans to reposition the property through making significant capital improvements to the property. The transaction was brokered by Waller Group, and the sale closed in under 60 days. Waller Group specializes in class b and c properties similar to Wakefield Townhomes, and the firm looks forward to further opportunity in the Southeastern Missouri region.

Comments