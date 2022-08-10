Wakefield Townhomes Sold to New Ownership

Wakefield Townhomes, situated at 802 W Wakefield Ave in Sikeston, MO, recently sold to a Missouri-native investor who plans to reposition the property through making significant capital improvements to the property. The transaction was brokered by Waller Group, and the sale closed in under 60 days. Waller Group specializes in class b and c properties similar to Wakefield Townhomes, and the firm looks forward to further opportunity in the Southeastern Missouri region.