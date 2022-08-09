News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Strand Earns Stars & Stripes Award
JACKSON- Caidyn Strand, 18, of Jackson, has earned the highest recognition that American Heritage Girls, Inc. offers to Girl Members, the Stars & Stripes Award. In addition to badge work, references, and personal reflection, Stars & Stripes Award Candidates complete a substantial service project of 100+ hours, which they plan, lead, and implement.
Birthright of Cape Girardeau offers love, friendship, and support to women who are pregnant or think they might be pregnant. Since 2015, Ms. Strand has been a volunteer at Birthright, serving in the Maternity Closet. For her project, she chose to serve Birthright by painting two interior rooms along with building a Lending Library near the entrance. Caidyn, an author herself and lover of books, wanted to share in that joy with the mothers and children who visit Birthright.
A member of Troop MO1410 chartered through CrossRoads Church in Jackson, Caidyn Strand became the 939th recipient of the prestigious Stars and Stripes Award and the 26th in Missouri since the inception of AHG in 1995.
Ms. Strand has been actively involved in AHG since she was 9 years old. While in AHG she has earned numerous badges, served in many leadership roles, earned the Giving Servant Faith Award, and has earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for 5 consecutive years. Since joining AHG, Ms. Strand has contributed over 1,000 hours of service through volunteering in her residing communities.
Caidyn would like to publicly thank AHG Troop MO1410 families for their support and for their help in the completion of the project, along with several community businesses that generously donated toward this project: Cape Girardeau Public Library, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Cape Girardeau, Cape Color World, Robinson Construction of Perryville, and the largest donor being Artisan Contracting of Cape Girardeau.
American Heritage Girls, Inc., is the leading national character development organization for young women, ages 5-18, that embraces Christian values while building leadership and life skills through badges, service, and outdoor activities.
For more information about AHG Troop MO1410, contact Jackson CrossRoads Church @ 573-204-1912. For more information about American Heritage Girls, Inc., visit www.americanheritagegirls.org. For more information about Birthright of Cape Girardeau, call @ 573-335-0750.
