Wear helmets and share the road with cyclists

Editorial

Near the corner of Lexington Avenue and Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau stands a single bicycle, painted white, and chained to a city sign that cautions drivers to share the road with cyclists.

The memorial is a painful reminder of a crash that took place July 7 when local tattoo and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman, 41, was riding a Takara Horizon bicycle and was struck by a 2007 Lexus ES250. The crash took place about 10:20 p.m. as Thurman was headed westbound on Lexington and the driver was attempting to turn north onto Abbey. Thurman's bike collided with the vehicle, he was thrown onto the hood and fell to the ground. He was not wearing a helmet. Thurman was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead early the next morning.

Later in the month, a Marble Hill, Missouri, man was involved in a crash near Dutchtown. James P. Edmonds, 57, was headed westbound on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and hit an embankment. He was ejected from the vehicle. Again, he was not wearing a helmet. Edmonds was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Missouri does not require motorcyclists age 26 and older with health insurance to wear a helmet. The law took effect Aug. 28, 2020. According to a story from the Columbia Missourian in September 2021, a year after the new law took effect, the state's Department of Transportation reported a 33% increase in motorcyclist fatalities.

We offer a plea to all those on the road to be careful. To those riding a bicycle or motorcycle, please wear a helmet. We'll never know if a helmet would have saved the lives of these two individuals, but statistics are clear that helmets are beneficial. And to those driving vehicles, please be aware of nearby cyclists. Give them space, slow down and share the road.

These are heartbreaking situations that will impact many lives for years to come. We pray for the families as they grieve. And we encourage others to take note and be safe.