SEMO governors need woman

Letter to the Editor

Gov. Parson recently appointed two outstanding men, David Martin and Andrew Moore, to serve on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors. As a former regent, I understand that they will make many important decisions and these two are excellent choices.

There remains one vacant position on the board. It has been called to my attention that there is only one female on the seven-member voting board and her term will end in a year and a half. I understand that 60% of SEMO student body is female, and I would politely ask the governor to consider appointing a woman to the final open board position.

This is not a "gender equity" matter but about benefiting from the many talented and qualified women in Southeast Missouri who would make great contributions to the board. I do not have a specific candidate in mind, only the faith that, once called to the governor's attention, he will address this matter with his next appointment.

I would ask our state senators, Jason Bean, Holly Rehder and Elaine Garrison (whose sponsorship and confirmation of the nominations are required) to assist the governor and lend their advice on this important matter.

MARK J. PELTS, Kennett, Missouri