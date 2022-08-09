Sikeston Jaycee Boothell Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

Editorial

Southeast Missourian archive

Each town has their own defining event, providing their community a time to shine. For Sikeston, Missouri, one of those events is the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

This year marks the 70th annual gathering, which includes a full slate of professional rodeo activities and some big names in musical entertainment.

According to the rodeo website, the four-day event draws nearly 40,000 people each year with an estimated economic impact of $8 million in revenue.

This year's event kicks off Wednesday and continues through Saturday. Along with all the rodeo action, the entertainment lineup includes: Jordan Davis (Wednesday), Elvie Shane (Thursday), Lil Jon (Friday) and Koe Wetzel (Saturday).

Here's to a great week and a lot of fun at one of Southeast Missouri's really special events.