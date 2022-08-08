Celebrating local students through a literary magazine

Editorial

There's a unique event that will be held Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Here. literary magazine will host its second annual launch party, featuring the work of students from 13 area schools.

Here. provides high school students an opportunity to hone their craft, giving them a real-world experience to work toward their dreams of becoming a writer or artist.

The magazine is guided by students who apply to serve on the editorial board. They receive mentoring from area professionals, including Mia Pohlman, a writer and editor for rustmedia, who founded the program. Pohlman said not only is the program a good opportunity for the students to get published, but the launch party is often the first time they've spoken their words aloud to a group.

The publication will be inserted into the Aug. 18 edition of the Southeast Missourian. To claim your free ticket to the launch party on Tuesday, visit www.herelaunchparty.eventbrite.com.

We hope you'll be able to join us Tuesday evening as we celebrate local students and their creative works that are being published in the magazine.

To learn more about Here., visit www.herelit.com.