A special Central baseball team

Letter to the Editor

Thank you so much for publishing the story about the 1962 Cape Central High School state baseball champions.

The time, effort and research expended by sports journalist JC Reeves was obvious and made certain that the still living members of the team and their families enjoyed it as well as the relatives of the deceased.

Indeed, I think the same can be said about the wider public, particularly those who enjoy local and area sports history.

Steve Mosley, Cape Girardeau