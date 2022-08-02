Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Dr. Wm. Scott Magill, FACOG, Diplomate ABOG Executive director
Veterans in Defense of Liberty®
Phone: 417-839-6404
Email: CO@ViDoLAmerica.org
PRESS RELEASE
Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2022
Veterans in Defense of Libertys® Liberty Riders of America Division is hosting the Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2022. This free veterans motorcycle (and four-wheelers) event will be held on Friday - National POW/MIA Recognition Day - and Saturday, September 16 and 17, and will honor Americas fallen in Vietnam revered on the Wall, as well as our POW/MIAs.
During the inaugural 2019 Wall Run Program, Governor Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as The Official Annual Ride of Remembrance in Missouri.
This multi-statewide motorcycle run will ride to the veterans memorial event and the Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville (with the only identical Sister Wall to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C.). A ceremony with featured speakers including Col. John Clark, a six-year Vietnam War P.O.W. in the Hanoi Hilton. The keynote speaker will be Don Doc Ballard, the last living Medal of Honor recipient in Missouri.
The Saluting Marine, Veteran Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers, USMC will, join us again this year as a special guest. S.S.G. Chambers is known to the world for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event held each Memorial Day weekend in Washington D.C. as a demonstration supporting the need for accountability of Americas POW/MIA.
Liberty Riders of America (L.R.A.), will join with Bikers on the Square for Veterans bike rally on the Perryville town square, which offers incredible free live music, veterans events, food, and vendors. Perryville and Bikers on the Square will turn out for a patriotic welcome to Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Saturday during an enormous and exciting motorcycle Parade of Honor escorted by eighteen Law Enforcement motorcycles.
Springfield route will meet at Mikes Uniques with kickstands up at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 16. St. Louis route will meet at Off Track Saloon with kickstands up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September
17. Rendezvous of all riders who would like to participate will be Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Fredericktown Walmart for an incredible Parade of Honor to Perryville Veterans Memorial Wall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, and participation in this event is free! For updates and more information, go to www.missourivietnamwallrun.org, the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run Facebook page, or call 573-915-2437.
Comments
-
John Voss wins contested District 147 race4John Voss, former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has won the three-way GOP primary race for state House District 147, according to unofficial results from the office of Cape Girardeau Council Clerk Kara Clark Summers. Voss, who served in...
-
Two of three incumbents lose reelection bid in Scott County primary electionTwo Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election. In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in...
-
Jackson's wastewater referendum passesJackson's wastewater referendum needed a supermajority of city voters to win passage -- and the electorate responded in kind Tuesday. By a 78% affirmative vote, 1,857 to 512, municipal voters OK'd the city's $10.1 million bond issue plebiscite aimed...
-
State senator to take part in education forum at SEMOState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) will take part in a public forum on childhood literacy at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Thompson Rehder will appear alongside fellow...
-
Utility work to cause closure of BroadwayBroadway at Harmony Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday for utility work. The work is expected to last two days, pending weather, according to a news release from the City of Cape...
-
Cape Police make an arrest in Sunday night shootingBrandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog. The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on...
-
Arnzen emerges from crowded GOP primary field for BOCO presiding commissionerIncumbent Leo Arnzen was reelected presiding commissioner of Bollinger County in Tuesday's primary with 784 votes. Also vying for presiding commissioner were Adrian Shell with 239 votes; Kenny Trentham with 510 votes; and Becky Wiginton with 378...
-
One arrested; investigation continues in East Prairie shootingCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, man faces charges, and the investigation continues in the weekend shooting that injured one in rural East Prairie, Missouri. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, is charged with the following felonies: first-degree...
-
Hit-and-run leaves 1 in serious conditionAccording to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle at 9:25 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 near Gordonville. Gracie E. Tillman, 22, of Jackson was struck by a vehicle while she was in the roadway and...
-
-
Jackson blacktop program underway, ARPA money will be used for public bathroom3Jackson's $351,760.80 asphalt pavement improvement program is underway for 2022 with crews laying asphalt on a hot Monday in the county seat city. Some roads were milled the past two weeks in anticipation of receiving new blacktop by Oak Ridge's...
-
State House District 151 will take in part of Cape County4Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting. District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves payment for renovations to Cape River Heritage MuseumCape Girardeau City Council members approved payments for various renovations Monday. Council members voted unanimously to approve payment for the roof replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum, as part of the meeting's consent agenda. Council...
-
Part of Main Street to be closed for constructionA construction project on South Main Street in Cape Girardeau will lead to a portion of it being closed at Independence Street starting next week. Justin Kitchell, project manager at GWS Contractors, said a crew will be placing a new fire service...
-
Republican Women issue apology to Voss, Thomas33The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening: The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The...
-
Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June2An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A news release from the department said that on June...
-
Cape PD respond to shooting Sunday nightA suspect pushed their way into a home Sunday night and shot a firearm at the resident's dog, according to Cape Girardeau police. Officers responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street. According to information...
-
Dexter police investigating fatal accidentThe Dexter Police Department is investigating a Monday morning wreck that resulted in two deaths. According to Capt. Corey Mills with the Dexter Police Department, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Business 60 and Catalpa Street....
-
Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive returns this weekendPeople can help fill students' backpacks with supplies for the upcoming school year by donating to the annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive. Donations will be accepted at participating Walmart stores from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and online ...
-
Most read 8/1/22Local bankers react to latest Fed hike5Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday that for the second consecutive month interest rates are being raised 75 basis points, saying, "we're going to get our policy rate to a level where we're confident inflation will be moving...
-
Scott County Commission: No plans to close jailBENTON, Mo. The Scott County Commission says it's not looking to close the county's jail. "We're not tearing the jail down," Scott County Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said Thursday. "The jail is not in bad shape. There's been times...
-
Charleston man arrested for East Prairie murderEAST PRAIRIE, Mo. A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges and is in custody following the shooting death of an East Prairie man late Thursday. DeParis Townsend, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful...
-
Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography4A Jackson man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing child pornography. Travis J. Anderson, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography on his mobile phone and multiple hard...
-
Dunklin County inmate escapes from area hospitalHAYTI, Mo. A Dunklin County Justice Center inmate escaped custody while he was at a hospital in Hayti. Dwayne Woods was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. While there, Woods escaped the custody of the corrections officer...
-
-
Local News 7/30/22Elaine Edgar leads in fundraising with GOP primary looming17Elaine Edgar, in her first bid for public office, has raised the most campaign money in the three-way Republican field for Tuesday's primary election for state House District 147 in Cape Girardeau. Her GOP opponents, Nate Thomas and John Voss, both...
-
-
Most read 7/29/22Cape Girardeau County COVID, monkeypox update23COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County increased more than 115% from May to June, according to data presented to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting....
-
Most read 7/28/22MoDOT takes public comment on I-55 Exit 93 plans5Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55. On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape...
-
Most read 7/28/22Cape Girardeau police release report on officer-involved crash2A Cape Girardeau Police Department report regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash July 19 faults the officer for failing to yield but does not indicate he was using a hand-held communications device at the time of the incident. The report said...
-
Most read 7/27/22Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon's fraud case sent back for retrial10An appellate panel said Tuesday it has remanded, or sent back, to the trial court a civil case against Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn, D.O., and his then-fiancee, Deborah Seeger, citing improper jury instruction. A ruling from the Eighth...
-
Most read 7/27/22Scott City 'Jesus Mural' will rise again through community effortsFor more than 50 years, a mural proclaiming "Jesus Died For You Too" was a familiar sight to residents of Scott City. However, the "Jesus Mural," as it is locally known, can no longer be seen. It has been covered from view by a structure recently...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.