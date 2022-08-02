Support Group to Start

A peer-to-peer support and advocacy group for families, friends and loved ones of homicide victims is being organized for citizens of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The initial meeting will be held on Sunday, August 14th at 3 PM. Meetings will be held at Thebes 1st Baptist Church, 601 Oak Street, Thebes, Illinois.

If you or your family have been affected by violent homicide, please share this information and make plans to attend.