Elite Travel, Inc. All Inclusive specialist returns to the Riviera Cancun

Elite Travel, Inc. all-inclusive specialist, Jaime Stroder, did a site inspection during a family vacation! While in Mexico, Jaime visited Dreams Jade- it was her first time visiting this property. While here, she enjoyed the beautiful grounds and the relaxing atmosphere. She got to firsthand experience the Preferred Club amenities, such as the adults only pool, private preferred lounge and a preferred room location overlooking the peaceful ocean. She also had access to a tailor made stocked mini bar, additional snacks in her room along with 24-hour room service. She made sure to schedule a full day excursion at Xel-Ha that included snorkeling, tubing and swimming with dolphins. There are so many excursion options in this area- contact Jaime for help booking your personalized vacation.

573-334-1234

jaime@elitetravelinc.com