Scholarship Presentation

When Premier Physical Therapy opened its doors, one of the goals was to help attract students and let them learn in our environment. Over the years, we have had numerous students come in and out of our doors and hired several of them. One of the most common positions our training SEMO students come in to fulfill is a "Junior." Many of these students are pursuing a Physical Therapy or Occupational Therapy degree. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with them along their journey. To give back, we recently decided to give out two $1,000 Premier Physical Therapy Scholarships to help these students continue their education and thank them for their hard work at Premier Physical Therapy.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Bailey Beussink was presented with her scholarship and certificate by Dennis Riney, PT, CEO. She is pursuing an Exercise and Movement Science (Pre-Professional) degree at Missouri State University.