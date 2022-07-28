Regenerative rehabilitation and the future of medicine

Regenerative rehabilitation can be seen as the future of medicine for those with joint and spine injuries or dysfunctions.

At PC Medical Center we are proud to be the first integrated medical clinic in the area serving a patient population that would otherwise be headed for life altering joint or spine surgery.

Throughout the year, I recognized a need to improve the quality of life for our patients suffering from joint or back pain without sending them to surgery.

There just seemed to be such a large gap in treatment options for patients with joint and spine dysfunction.

These patients often went straight from physical therapy to surgery. At PC Medical Center weve found regenerative rehabilitation is a viable option in many cases.

So what is the difference in approach?

Regenerative rehabilitation promotes healing within the body. It uses physical rehabilitation paired with regenerative medicine and chiropractic to improve the patients function.

Studies show that regenerative rehabilitation is more successful than either regenerative medicine or rehabilitation therapy alone.

The use of stem cell injections and other regenerative therapy helps the body heal itself, while therapy and chiropractic care are employed to improve function and prevent further degeneration.

But does it work?

In the two years since our clinic opened, PC Medical Center has helped countless patients avoid joint and spine surgery with great success.

The comprehensive care approach also includes patient education and whole-person treatment to improve the patients overall health. For some patients the treatment can be life-changing.

Pain relief is possible without surgery in many cases. Connect with us today to learn more about regenerative rehabilitation and the conditions and injuries it can be applied to for effective pain relief and increased quality of life.