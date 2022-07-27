Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to host dancing fundraiser

Editorial

On Saturday night, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a fundraiser with local stars who will put on their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The event, called Dancing with the Show Me Stars, is a nod to the hit ABC show. This year's theme is "Dancing in the Rain" and performances will feature songs with the word "rain" in the lyrics.

Along with judges from the community, there will be two guest judges who have appeared on Dancing with the Stars: Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Dancers include: Angie Massey, who is paired with DJ Johnson; Shelby Hawkins, paired with Michael Curry; Lindsey Schlosser and Christina Ling; Daniel Stewart and Breanna Bright; Kanaan Rhodes and Jeremiah Linson; Haley Morgan; Jason Barber and Tamatha Crowson; Shana Lynn and Jared Chandler; Guvenc Sisman who will dance with his wife, Marta; and Marta Sisman and Amy Carter dancing with Kristen Seabaugh and Carly Bowles.

Last year's event raised $102,000, and the organization is hoping to reach the $125,000 mark this year. According to the organization, funds raised benefit low-income Cape Girardeau residents by helping them connect with community programs.

The event will include food from The Southerner by Tractors, and the after-party will feature Platinum Rock Legends. Tickets are available online at dancingwithshowmestars.com.

This is a fun event for a good cause. The organizers have been highly successful in raising money through it over the last several years. We hope you'll consider supporting the effort this weekend and learning more about the good work done through the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.