Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Cadets Graduate From The Missouri Wing Civil Air Patrol Encampment
C/Amn S. Jones, C/Amn S. Gers, C/SrA M. Kuntze, and C/TSgt L. Ragain successfully graduated from the Missouri Wing's Civil Air Patrol Encampment on Saturday, July 23. Highlights of the week included a C-130 orientation ride, an orientation ride in a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 172 or 182, an obstacle course, team leadership challenges, flight sports, and much more. Completing encampment is one of the requirements for earning the Billy Mitchell Award, an award earned by only around 15% of all Civil Air Patrol Cadets. Additionally, completing encampment allows cadets to participate in National Cadet Special Activities such as Powered or Glider Flight Academies, Air Force Civil Engineering Academy, Hawk Mountain Search and Rescue School, National Blue Beret, and much more.
C/Amn S. Jones, C/Amn S. Gers, and C/TSgt L. Ragain received their "First Flight" achievement by completing their first orientation ride in a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 172 or 182.
C/TSgt L. Ragain was part of the Alpha Flight, which earned Honor Flight of the Week.
Congrats to C/Amn S. Jones, C/Amn S. Gers, C/SrA M. Kuntze, and C/TSgt L. Ragain. We are very proud of your hard work and all that you accomplished during encampment.
To learn more about the Trail of Tears Composite Squadron, please visit our website, Trailoftears.cap.gov., or Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.
About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron
The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. We currently have around 20 members. Recently, 2 cadets earn their Curry Awards and 1 cadet earn her Wright Brothers Award. Our members have participated in a variety of activities including being staff at Wing and Regional Cadet competitions, attending Aviation Day at the Missouri Capital, and participating in Search and Rescue training. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov.
About Missouri Wing
The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
