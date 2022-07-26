News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-26-22
O Lord God, we ask that you direct us in the daily decisions we make. Amen.
People's Choice awards voting beginsVoting for the 16th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins today. Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2022. "There are so many people in our community running amazing local...
District 147 GOP candidates discuss views as primary nearsWith the Aug. 2 primary a week away, Republican candidates hoping to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Cape Girardeau- based House District 147 continued Monday to distinguish themselves from one another in a forum hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber...
Scott County candidates share views, experience at candidate forumBecause of the lack of opposition from other parties, voters in Scott County's Aug. 2 Republican primary will get to decide county leadership. Three of the races on the ballot are contested, including the recorder of deeds race. Both candidates got...
Hwy. 177 anti-flooding project on scheduleThe first phase of the anti-flooding project for Highway 177 has been completed. The north end of the project, which covered the quarter mile between Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V in Cape Girardeau County, was finished on schedule and reopened...
One arrested after fight reported at SEMO campusOne person was arrested after a fight last week at Towers East at Southeast Missouri State University. The fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the residence hall, according to a news release provided by the school. After witnesses of the...
Motorcyclist involved in deadly crash SaturdayA Marble Hill, Missouri, man was involved in a fatal crash at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday evening on Route A, 2 miles west of Dutchtown. According to a state Highway Patrol report, James P. Edmonds, 57, was westbound when he ran off the right...
I-55 in Cape reduced for bridge workNorth- and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 91.8 and 92.6 in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news...
Cape Nature Center uses embroidery to educate about local wildlifeEvery month, Sara Bradshaw brings together two of her interests to educate visitors of the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Bradshaw, a conservation educator, shared her knowledge of local wildlife and embroidery with students Thursday...
Next Jackson bridge project OK'd to proceedThe $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Project has obtained a "notice to proceed" authorization from the City of Jackson, city engineer Anna Bergmark said Friday, but indicated work will not begin until Sept. 6, a few weeks later than...
U.S. Senate candidate Kunce hosts town hall in Cape Girardeau13It was a hot, breezy evening in Cape Girardeau and Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, stood before nearly 100 locals Sunday under Shelter No. 1 of Arena Park to tell them about himself and his campaign. The former Marine and native...
Mississippi County family physician Jimmy Heath retires after 42 years1After 42 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Jimmy Heath retired from Ferguson Medical Group-East Prairie on Wednesday. Heath started his career working at Weaver and Heath Clinic in 1980, then worked with Ferguson Medical Group from 1994 to the time...
Candidates for Scott County prosecuting attorney share views at candidate forumThe two candidates for Scott County prosecuting attorney made their case Thursday at a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Donald Cobb and incumbent Amanda Oesch answered questions about themselves, their...
House District 147 GOP candidates address economic questions6The Southeast Missourian reporting staff assembled a list of economic questions and put them to the three hopefuls squaring off for the Aug. 2 Republican nomination for House District 147: John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas. The race is to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 18 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Most read 7/22/22Editorial: Greitens is wrong for Missouri in US Senate race23The Aug. 2 primary is a little more than one week away, and voters have an important decision to make in the race for U.S. Senate. There are 21 Republicans on the ballot, 11 Democrats and two minor party candidates. Polling indicates the election...
Scott County commissioner candidates address relevant issues at public forum1Scott County residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear from four men running for the top office in the county. Jim Glueck, Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty Keesee answered questions as part of the meet-and-greet for county candidates...
Inaugural 'Guns & Hoses' golf event to benefit Jackson police and fireBrad Belcaster, manager and owner of Jackson's Bent Creek Golf Course, who has a police officer son and a son-in-law who was formerly a firefighter, said he's been thinking since the winter of a way to help first responders. The way, said Belcaster,...
U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce to host town hall in Cape Girardeau4Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be hosting a town hall event at 7 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Kunce is one of 11 Democrats running for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. The former Marine is a self proclaimed...
Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill2Two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington, Missouri, man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, have been...
Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticketA lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau netted its winner $1 million. The prize came in the state lottery's "100X The Money" scratch-off game, and the ticket was sold at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St. According to a release from Missouri Lottery,...
Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase19Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in...
Sunday thunderstorms take out power for 2,000 users in regionSevere thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region. Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers. "The majority of customers...
Homecomers returns next week to uptown JacksonThe 115th Jackson Homecomers makes its return next week. American Legion Post 158 will host the event, originally begun in 1907, from Tuesday through July 30 in uptown Jackson. The event is free to attend and will include carnival rides, games, live...
Most read 7/21/22One dead after shooting in Marble HillA shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham. A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape...
Most read 7/20/22Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death8A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a...
Most read 7/20/22Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway...
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountyThis story is updated. Severe storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and...
Knaup Floral owner reflects on century-old family business as she seeks buyer4Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago. Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the...
Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau1Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Palleja has operated successful...