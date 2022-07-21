News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Voss is principled, consistent in character
I am writing to support John Voss for state representative. John is principled, thoughtful, generous and consistent in character. John has been a neighbor and co-worker since we moved to Cape Girardeau in 2009, and he has become a family friend in the years since.
As a neighbor, I have watched as he and his wife successfully launched three sons into adulthood. I have watched him serve his family as an honorable husband, brother and son. Importantly, I have seen him serve his neighbors generously by lending a hand or a listening ear when needs arise.
As a professional, I have seen him influence decisions to ensure long term health of one of the premier employers in Southeast Missouri. John has had a career that has taken him overseas, but he chose to come back to Cape Girardeau because it is home.
Finally, because John is from Cape Girardeau, he has served in various capacities in local government and other organizations to make this community stronger over the years. Southeast Missouri has blessed John with a great family and a wonderful career. As he moves into another chapter in life, he has a desire to make his home a great place to live for the next generation.
I know that the characteristics that I have seen in John over the past 13 years make him the best choice to represent us and would ask that you consider supporting him as well.
CLIFF AND KRIS BROOKS, 839 Alta Vista Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
