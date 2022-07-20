News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-20-22
O Lord God, may we praise you with an upright heart. Amen.
Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgradeCape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and...
Collision between motorist and cyclist results in deathA July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a...
Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet ThursdayAt their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary. Doors...
Appeals court upholds murder convictionA state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee's restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. According to a release from state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state Court of Appeals, Eastern...
Man killed, two injured in freak camper accidentBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway...
Cape City Council awards contract for Regional Airport taxiway renovationsCape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract for the Taxiway B reconstruction at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Emery Sapp & Sons, a Columbia, Missouri, contracting firm that has completed other airport improvement...
Kathy Swan named to state panel3Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government. Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission...
Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential developmentBy a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial). The site is currently...
Three seeking Cape Girardeau County circuit clerk position in August primaryCape Girardeau County voters filling out a Republican ballot in the primary Aug. 2 will get the chance to decide who the next circuit clerk for the county will be. Charleen Biester, Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler will square off for the...
Jackson announces sales tax holiday for 'back to school'2During the weekend of Aug. 5 through 7, the City of Jackson will waive sales taxes on all qualifying "back-to-school" purchases, as part of a statewide program. Parents, students and teachers purchasing clothing, school supplies and computers will...
No injuries from elevator fire at Community PartnershipAn elevator fire Monday at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri resulted in no injuries. Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the incident was quickly contained and was caused by an elevator motor malfunction at the not-for-profit...
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountyThis story is updated. Severe storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and...
Most read 7/18/22Knaup Floral owner reflects on century-old family business as she seeks buyer4Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago. Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the...
Cape PD, other agencies hold active shooter drillOn Friday, personnel of Cape Girardeau Police and Fire departments partnered with other agencies to participate in an active shooter drill. The yearly drill took place at Cape Girardeau Junior High School and prepares the departments for a combined...
Most read 7/18/22Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape GirardeauHot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Palleja has operated successful...
COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties83Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior...
Jackson's wastewater vote - no new taxes, a dime per day more in fees, says mayor5With an election a little more than two weeks away, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs Friday went to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to urge a "yes" vote Aug. 2 on a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum aimed at upgrading the city's 33-year-old...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-18-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 7-18--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent Agenda Review Consent...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/18/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 14 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered2Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger. Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41. He worked at a number of tattoo...
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge2After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex. Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in...
SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction8With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday. A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately...
Edward Gargas leaves SEMO Board of Governors as new appointee fills seat1Former president of the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors Edward Gargas left his seat on the board as his term expired on Jan. 1. According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, Gargas...
Most read 7/13/22New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm suitA massive lawsuit originally tried in Cape Girardeau that awarded millions in compensatory damages to a Missouri peach farmer and ordered two companies to pay $60 million in punitive damages has been ordered a new trial. Bill and Denise Bader of...
Most read 7/11/22Former Sunny Hill property in Cape Girardeau under contractThe former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property, a business at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau whose closing was announced in early April, is now under contract to be sold, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate,...