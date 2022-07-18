News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Take Me Home program is valuable service for families of those with cognitive disabilities
If you have a family member with a cognitive or developmental disability, there's a program being implemented by the Cape Girardeau Police Department you may want to consider.
Called "Take Me Home," the program allows individuals to enroll those with autism, Down syndrome, dementia and/or other medical conditions who need special assistance so that if they go missing, their photo will be part of a registry including a photo and basic information.
If someone in the registry goes missing, officers are able to access the Take Me Home registry in their vehicles to see a recent image and help in the search and return of the person.
The program is voluntary, and the Take Me Home website notes that all information is kept confidential.
To register, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org. Select "Police" under the "Departments" tab. Under "Citizen Services," there is information for the Take Me Home program, including a form that can be completed.
This appears to be a good program that provides a helpful service to families of those with disabilities as well as our officers who are often called upon to help locate people who go missing. If this applies to your family, it's worth considering.
