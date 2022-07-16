Politicians: Fix our laws

Letter to the Editor

My profession is building. One of my projects was a small addition. We spent all day building the roof structure, rafter by rafter. It seemed right while we were building it; but at the end of the day, when we stepped back, I realized I had made a mistake in my calculations -- the fascia board was an inch and a half out of level. We spent the entire next day disassembling, correcting and reassembling. I didn't make any money that day, but I slept better that night.

Our politicians, over time, have constructed our laws to favor the criminal. Maybe at the time, it seemed like the right thing to do; but at the end of the day, we step back to see what it looks like. It's pretty ugly.

It is way past time to admit the mistake that has been made. We could have kept going on our roof. We could have decked it and then roofed it, and it would have looked like you know what. This is what our politicians are doing. Instead of correcting a mistake, they are building on it; and it looks like you know what.

It was the easiest for us to fix our mistake as soon as we realized we had made it. Much harder had we kept going. It will not be easy for our politicians to fix things at this point, but it has to be done.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau