Traci's Toy Train
Traci Taylor died 12 years ago after a 13 year battle with leukemia. But her compassionate spirit lives on through the Toy Train program she conceived to provide stuffed animals, toys, games and books to cheer up children in Southeast Hospital's Pediatric Unit. Her parents, Pat & Donna Taylor of Cape Girardeau continue to carry on her legacy, visiting the Pediatrics Unit at least once a week to push the wooden Toy Train cart from room to room handing out toys and other items to sick children. Nurses on the Pediatrics Unit handle the duties at other times. The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service of which Donna Taylor is a member is having a service project July 1-31 called "Christmas in July". The Club is collecting items such as coloring books, activity books, crayons, colored pencils, games, puzzles, stuffed animals, Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels for the Train. Drop off boxes are located at Edge Realty 2511 Independence, Cape Girardeau and 1202 Greenway, Jackson.
Comments
