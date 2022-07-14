Voss a champion for small business
My name is Doc Cain, owner operator of Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant.
I am writing this letter in support of John Voss for state representative for Cape Girardeau. John is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau. He lives in the district. His service and dedication to our community is outstanding, 20 years' worth in various causes and capacities.
He was a member of the city council for eight years when some of Cape's most life changing improvements were accomplished, serving as mayor pro tem the last two years of his second term.
I know firsthand he is a champion for small business. I know he is a person of integrity. John can devote his entire time to representing us after a three decade career in management with one Cape County's largest employers, here and abroad.
Although I am rarely moved to write such a letter, I have no hesitation doing so for John Voss for state representative.
Vote for John Voss in the Aug. 2 primary. Cape has a history of electing our future state representatives in the Republican primary, not the general election. Keep that in mind when you vote, as this election is just too important for all of us in Cape Girardeau.
DOC CAIN, 1536 Oak Lei Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
