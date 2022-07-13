*Menu
Marine Corps League Holds Food Drive for Safe House

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Jessica Hill, Safe House of Southeast Missouri
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The Cpl. Mason O. Yarborough Detachment Marine Corps League recently held a canned food drive for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri's food pantry. Items collected will assist the Safe House's non-residential clients who are survivors of domestic violence.

