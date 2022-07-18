Today in History
Today is Monday, July 18, the 199th day of 2022. There are 166 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha's Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy's car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
On this date:
In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.
In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th's commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed.
In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of his autobiographical screed, "Mein Kampf (My Struggle)."
In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in World War II. American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. Lo.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a Presidential Succession Act which placed the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore next in the line of succession after the vice president.
In 1964, nearly a week of rioting erupted in New York's Harlem neighborhood following the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager, James Powell, two days earlier.
In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police. Walter F. Mondale won the Democratic presidential nomination in San Francisco.
In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85. Tutsi rebels declared an end to Rwanda's 14-week-old civil war.
In 2005, an unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Alabama, to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-duty police officer and maimed a nurse.
In 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
In 2020, Canadian officials said the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team would not be able to play its home games in Toronto during the shortened 2020 season because it wasn't safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States. (The Blue Jays would play "home" games in the ballpark of their minor league affiliate in Buffalo, New York.)
Ten years ago: Rebels penetrated the heart of Syria's power elite, detonating a bomb inside a high-level crisis meeting in Damascus that killed three leaders of the regime, including President Bashar Assad's brother-in-law and the defense minister.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump declared that it was time to "let Obamacare fail" after the latest Republican effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law was blocked in the Senate. Trump announced that he would nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. The Trump administration slapped new sanctions on 18 Iranian individuals, groups and networks, a day after certifying to Congress that Iran was technically complying with the nuclear deal and could continue enjoying nuclear sanctions relief.
One year ago: Collin Morikawa, a 24-year-old from California, won the British Open to become the first golfer to capture two different majors on his first attempt; he'd won the 2020 PGA Championship 11 months earlier. Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won cycling's Tour de France for a second straight year.
Today's Birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 93. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 87. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 84. Musician Brian Auger is 83. Singer Dion DiMucci is 83. Actor James Brolin is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 82. Singer Martha Reeves is 81. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 73. Business mogul Richard Branson is 72. Actor Margo Martindale is 71. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 68. Actor Audrey Landers is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 65. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 62. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 61. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 60. Rock musician Jack Irons is 60. Broadcaster Wendy Williams is 58. Actor Vin Diesel is 55. Actor Grant Bowler is 54. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 51. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 50. Actor Eddie Matos is 50. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 47. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 47. Actor Elsa Pataky ("The Fast and the Furious" films) is 46. Rock musician Tony Fagenson (formerly with Eve 6) is 44. Movie director Jared Hess is 43. Actor Jason Weaver is 43. Actor Kristen Bell is 42. Actor Michiel Huisman is 41. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 40. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 40. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 39. Actor Chace Crawford is 37. Actor James Norton is 37. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 36. Actor Travis Milne is 36.
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountySevere storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles were reported
Cape PD, other agencies hold active shooter drillOn Friday, personnel of Cape Girardeau Police and Fire departments partnered with other agencies to participate in an active shooter drill. The yearly drill took place at Cape Girardeau Junior High School and prepares the departments for a combined...
COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties64Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior...
Jackson's wastewater vote - no new taxes, a dime per day more in fees, says mayor5With an election a little more than two weeks away, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs Friday went to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to urge a "yes" vote Aug. 2 on a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum aimed at upgrading the city's 33-year-old...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-18-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 7-18--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent Agenda Review Consent...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/18/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 14 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered2Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger. Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41. He worked at a number of tattoo...
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge2After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex. Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in...
SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction8With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday. A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately...
Edward Gargas leaves SEMO Board of Governors as new appointee fills seat1Former president of the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors Edward Gargas left his seat on the board as his term expired on Jan. 1. According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, Gargas...
Cape Girardeau County Commission takes action on several agenda itemsCape Girardeau County Commission took several actions at Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting at the county administration building in Jackson. n Increased the fee per mowing event on county-owned land leased by the Cape Girardeau Conservation...
House District 147 candidates share views36Before a large and respectful crowd Wednesday, four candidates vying for their party's nomination for the now-vacant District 147 seat in the state House touted their positions at a forum held at VFW Post 3848, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape...
July's use-tax funds way up in Cape Girardeau County3If July's revenue figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) are any indication, people in Cape Girardeau County remain comfortable making out-of-state and online purchases. County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office deposited $168,879.27 in...
Marine veteran running for U.S. Senate wants to take back 'populist' label5A military veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan is running for one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats to take back a political label he said has been wrongly applied to others. Lucas Kunce is one of nearly a dozen Democrats seeking the party's nomination to...
Here. literary magazine to host 2nd annual launch party in AugustHigh schoolers whose literary and art pieces will be published in Here. literary magazine will get the chance to celebrate their work at the magazine's launch party next month. The magazine, published by rustmedia, is part of a program meant to give...
MoDOT to hold meeting on proposed Exit 93 renovationsThe Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Cape Girardeau for education on possible changes to the Exit 93 interchange. It will be an open-house style meeting from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Cape Girardeau Career...
Emergency declared, but aircraft lands in Cape without incidentThe pilot of a single-engine aircraft was able to land without incident Wednesday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport after a mechanical malfunction. A landing gear on the Saratoga aircraft reportedly malfunctioned, prompting the unidentified...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/14/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 11 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Ukraine missionaries share experiences at Bollinger County church eventMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Seats started filling up 30 minutes before Dan and Lori Upchurch were scheduled to speak Sunday evening at County Line Baptist Church near Marble Hill. The Bollinger County natives, who have spent years as missionaries in...
Nash Road to close for railroad maintenanceNash Road to close for railroad maintenance Route AB -- Nash Road -- in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of road is...
Jackson's Hubble Creek Bridge moving toward completionJackson city engineer Anna Bergmark said Tuesday city officials have been assured the new Hubble Creek Bridge will be "substantially complete" on schedule by July 28, as originally agreed with Putz Construction of Millersville. The $550,000 project...
Old Town Cape partners with SendAFriend to celebrate young entrepreneursEntrepreneurs, ages 14 to 18, have the chance to receive a $250 grant provided by SendAFriend and have their own vendor booth space at Cape Riverfront Market on Sept. 10. Old Town Cape and SendAFriend are partnering for the event to help three young...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm suitA massive lawsuit originally tried in Cape Girardeau that awarded millions in compensatory damages to a Missouri peach farmer and ordered two companies to pay $60 million in punitive damages has been ordered a new trial. Bill and Denise Bader of...
Andrew Moore appointed to SEMO Board of Governors2Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors. Moore, an active hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, earned his undergraduate...
Organization still working to save former Broadway Theatre7Efforts are continuing to save the building that once housed Broadway Theatre, even as the City of Cape Girardeau awaits an engineering firm's plan to raze it. The Cape Broadway Theatre Board of Directors announced the launch of a new website July...
Local restaurant owner DeWayne Schaaf brews up plans to the future3DeWayne Schaaf had bad timing. A New York Times story featuring the restaurateur came out March 20, 2020, shortly after New York City announced quarantine procedures. A still-unfamiliar virus had crossed the ocean and was spreading with alarming...
Former Sunny Hill property in Cape Girardeau under contractThe former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property, a business at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau whose closing was announced in early April, is now under contract to be sold, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate,...
