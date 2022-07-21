Today in History
Today is Thursday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2022. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 21, 1925, the so-called "Monkey Trial" ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)
On this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.
In 1954, the Geneva Conference concluded with accords dividing Vietnam into northern and southern entities.
In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, killing nine people and injuring 130 in what became known as "Bloody Friday."
In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard died in Monterey, California, at age 74; actor Robert Young died in Westlake Village, California, at age 91.
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy's plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard.
In 2002, Ernie Els won the British Open in the first sudden-death finish in the 142-year history of the tournament.
In 2008, former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, one of the world's top war crimes fugitives, was arrested in a Belgrade suburb by Serbian security forces. (He was sentenced by a U.N. court in 2019 to life imprisonment after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)
In 2009, prosecutors in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dropped a disorderly conduct charge against prominent Black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who was arrested by a white officer at his home near Harvard University after a report of a break-in.
In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight.
In 2016, Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination with a speech in which he pledged to cheering Republicans and still-skeptical voters that as president, he would restore the safety they feared they were losing, strictly curb immigration and save the nation from what he said was Hillary Clinton's record of "death, destruction, terrorism and weakness." The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its objections to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.
Ten years ago: The president of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge, rejected the latest calls for a minute of silence for the Israeli victims of the 1972 Munich massacre at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics. Staff Sgt. Luis Walker, an Air Force training instructor at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes that included rape and sexual assault. (Walker died in August 2014.)
Five years ago: White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly quit over President Donald Trump's decision to name financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director. Scaramucci announced from the White House briefing room that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had been Spicer's deputy, would take over for Spicer. (Scaramucci would be fired on July 31 after 11 days on the job; he had used vulgar language to insult White House aides during a phone call to a reporter.) Escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land's most contested shrine boiled over into violence that killed six people -- three Palestinians in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement.
One year ago: Public health officials said U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II; the drop was due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic. A day after he was extradited from New York, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Organizers of the Kennedy Center Honors announced that the 2021 honorees would be Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels, opera singer Justino Diaz, folk music legend Joni Mitchell, and actor-singer Bette Midler.
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 96. Actor Leigh Lawson is 79. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 74. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 74. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 71. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 69. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 65. Actor Lance Guest is 62. Actor Matt Mulhern is 62. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 59. Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 54. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 53. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner is 52. Country singer Paul Brandt is 50. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 50. Actor Ali Landry is 49. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 48. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Actor Justin Bartha is 44. Actor Josh Hartnett is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 44. Actor Sprague Grayden is 44. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 44. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 44. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 42. Singer Blake Lewis ("American Idol") is 41. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 41. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 38. Actor Vanessa Lengies 2is 37. Actor Betty Gilpin is 36. Actor Rory Culkin is 33. Actor Jamie Waylett ("Harry Potter" films) is 33. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 30.
-
Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase2Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in...
-
Sunday thunderstorms take out power for 2,000 users in regionSevere thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region. Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers. "The majority of customers...
-
Homecomers returns next week to uptown JacksonThe 115th Jackson Homecomers makes its return next week. American Legion Post 158 will host the event, originally begun in 1907, from Tuesday through July 30 in uptown Jackson. The event is free to attend and will include carnival rides, games, live...
-
Jackson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual agribusiness tourMore than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state. On a blisteringly hot day, participants...
-
Jason Smith assails Jan. 6 Committee's 'distraction'2Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has little good to say about the Jan. 6 Committee, the bipartisan House panel that may be holding the last of its hearings tonight in Washington. The committee was created by Congress on a near party-line...
-
Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticketA lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau netted its winner $1 million. The prize came in the state lottery's "100X The Money" scratch-off game, and the ticket was sold at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St. According to a release from Missouri Lottery,...
-
-
One dead after shooting in Marble HillA shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham. A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape...
-
Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgradeCape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and...
-
Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death8A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a...
-
Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday2At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary. Doors...
-
Appeals court upholds murder convictionA state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee's restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. According to a release from state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state Court of Appeals, Eastern...
-
-
Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway...
-
-
-
Cape City Council awards contract for Regional Airport taxiway renovationsCape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract for the Taxiway B reconstruction at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Emery Sapp & Sons, a Columbia, Missouri, contracting firm that has completed other airport improvement...
-
Kathy Swan named to state panel3Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government. Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission...
-
Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential development1By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial). The site is currently...
-
Three seeking Cape Girardeau County circuit clerk position in August primaryCape Girardeau County voters filling out a Republican ballot in the primary Aug. 2 will get the chance to decide who the next circuit clerk for the county will be. Charleen Biester, Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler will square off for the...
-
No injuries from elevator fire at Community PartnershipAn elevator fire Monday at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri resulted in no injuries. Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the incident was quickly contained and was caused by an elevator motor malfunction at the not-for-profit...
-
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountyThis story is updated. Severe storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and...
-
Most read 7/18/22Knaup Floral owner reflects on century-old family business as she seeks buyer4Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago. Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the...
-
Cape PD, other agencies hold active shooter drillOn Friday, personnel of Cape Girardeau Police and Fire departments partnered with other agencies to participate in an active shooter drill. The yearly drill took place at Cape Girardeau Junior High School and prepares the departments for a combined...
-
Most read 7/18/22Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau1Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Palleja has operated successful...
-
-
-
Local News 7/16/22COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties83Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior...
-
John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered2Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger. Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41. He worked at a number of tattoo...
-
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge2After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex. Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in...
-
SEMO to let bids for first phase of Houck reconstruction8With $11 million in state funds earmarked for the project, the first phase of creating a multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University will be let for bid Sunday. A news release from the university Thursday said the complex will ultimately...
-
Most read 7/13/22New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm suitA massive lawsuit originally tried in Cape Girardeau that awarded millions in compensatory damages to a Missouri peach farmer and ordered two companies to pay $60 million in punitive damages has been ordered a new trial. Bill and Denise Bader of...
-
Most read 7/11/22Former Sunny Hill property in Cape Girardeau under contractThe former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property, a business at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau whose closing was announced in early April, is now under contract to be sold, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate,...