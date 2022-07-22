Today in History
Today is Friday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 22, 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie "Manhattan Melodrama."
In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.
In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.
In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.
In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin. (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)
In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described "militant nationalist," massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation's worst violence since World War II.
In 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth to a son, Prince George, who became third in line to the British throne after Prince Charles and Prince William.
In 2015, a federal grand jury indictment charged Dylann Roof, the young man accused of killing nine Black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, with 33 counts including hate crimes that made him eligible for the death penalty. (Roof would become the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime; he is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.)
In 2020, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, was among those tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he appeared outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests; Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump. California surpassed New York as the state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Twitter said it would crack down on accounts and content related to the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama made a quick trip to Colorado to meet with families of those gunned down in an Aurora movie theater and to hear from state and local officials about the shooting that left 12 people dead and dozens more injured. Fifteen people were killed in South Texas when a pickup truck ran off the road and hit trees about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio. Bradley Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France. Ernie Els won his fourth major championship in an astonishing finish, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Australian bogeyed the last four holes.
Five years ago: Israel's military fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert, a day after a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family. Violence resumed near the epicenter of the current crisis after hundreds of Muslim worshippers held evening prayers outside a Jerusalem holy site where Israel had imposed security measures following a deadly attack.
One year ago: In papers filed with the Supreme Court, Mississippi's Republican attorney general called on the court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, and let states decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. (The court would agree to overturn Roe v. Wade in its ruling in the Mississippi case in June 2022.) One day before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the city hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases.
Today's Birthdays: Author Tom Robbins is 90. Actor Louise Fletcher is 88. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 85. Actor Terence Stamp is 84. Singer George Clinton is 81. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 79. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 76. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 76. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Movie composer Alan Menken is 73. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 69. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 68. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Actor John Leguizamo is 62. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 61. Actor Joanna Going is 59. Actor Rob Estes is 59. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor-comedian David Spade is 58. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 57. Rock musician Pat Badger is 55. Actor Irene Bedard is 55. Actor Rhys Ifans (is 55. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 53. Actor Colin Ferguson is 50. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 49. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 49. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 49. Actor Franka Potente is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 45. Actor A.J. Cook is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 35. Actor Camila Banus is 32. Actor Selena Gomez is 30. Britain's Prince George of Cambridge is nine.
On-duty Cape Girardeau Police officer is involved in collision6On Wednesday, an on-duty Cape Girardeau police officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Witnesses of the incident, which occurred about 2 p.m., said the officer drove out of the Cape Girardeau Arby's parking lot while holding a...
Scott County commissioner candidates address relevant issues at public forum1Scott County residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear from four men running for the top office in the county. Jim Glueck, Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty Keesee answered questions as part of the meet-and-greet for county candidates...
Inaugural 'Guns & Hoses' golf event to benefit Jackson police and fireBrad Belcaster, manager and owner of Jackson's Bent Creek Golf Course, who has a police officer son and a son-in-law who was formerly a firefighter, said he's been thinking since the winter of a way to help first responders. The way, said Belcaster,...
U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce to host town hall in Cape Girardeau2Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be hosting a town hall event at 7 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Kunce is one of 11 Democrats running for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. The former Marine is a self proclaimed...
Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble HillTwo individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington, Missouri, man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, have been...
Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase18Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in...
Sunday thunderstorms take out power for 2,000 users in regionSevere thunderstorms Sunday night took out power for about 2,000 users "at the peak of the outages" in Ameren's Southeast Missouri region. Ameren Missouri's Evan Asher said Tuesday all power had been restored to customers. "The majority of customers...
Homecomers returns next week to uptown JacksonThe 115th Jackson Homecomers makes its return next week. American Legion Post 158 will host the event, originally begun in 1907, from Tuesday through July 30 in uptown Jackson. The event is free to attend and will include carnival rides, games, live...
Jackson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual agribusiness tourMore than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state. On a blisteringly hot day, participants...
Jason Smith assails Jan. 6 Committee's 'distraction'35Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has little good to say about the Jan. 6 Committee, the bipartisan House panel that may be holding the last of its hearings tonight in Washington. The committee was created by Congress on a near party-line...
Man wins $1 million with Cape lottery ticketA lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau netted its winner $1 million. The prize came in the state lottery's "100X The Money" scratch-off game, and the ticket was sold at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St. According to a release from Missouri Lottery,...
One dead after shooting in Marble HillA shooting incident left a man dead in Marble Hill, Missouri, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham. A release from Graham states the victim was found at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the town. He was taken to a Cape...
Cape City Council approves next financial step in pension upgradeCape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allocating funds for a possible upgrade to the municipal retirement plan Monday. The item will be in the consent agenda at the next meeting for the second and...
Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death8A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a...
Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday1At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary. Doors...
Appeals court upholds murder convictionA state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee's restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. According to a release from state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state Court of Appeals, Eastern...
Man killed, two injured in freak camper accident1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A 70-year-old Essex, Missouri, man was killed Friday afternoon and two others suffered moderate and minor injuries on Stoddard County Road 525-3 east of Bloomfield, when a camper rolled back on them. According to the state Highway...
Cape City Council awards contract for Regional Airport taxiway renovationsCape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract for the Taxiway B reconstruction at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Emery Sapp & Sons, a Columbia, Missouri, contracting firm that has completed other airport improvement...
Kathy Swan named to state panel3Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government. Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission...
Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential development1By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial). The site is currently...
Three seeking Cape Girardeau County circuit clerk position in August primaryCape Girardeau County voters filling out a Republican ballot in the primary Aug. 2 will get the chance to decide who the next circuit clerk for the county will be. Charleen Biester, Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler will square off for the...
Storms cause damage, power outages in Cape CountyThis story is updated. Severe storms that rolled through the area Sunday night damaged structures throughout Cape Girardeau County. Buildings in Jackson and Cape Girardeau sustained damage, according to reports. Damage to roofs, windows and...
Knaup Floral owner reflects on century-old family business as she seeks buyer4Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago. Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the...
Hot Sauce Werks store coming to Cape Girardeau1Hot Sauce Werks, a specialty store featuring 350 to 400 hot sauces for sale, is expected to open within the next month in the River & Rails building in the 100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Palleja has operated successful...
Most read 7/16/22COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties83Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior...
Most read 7/15/22John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered2Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger. Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41. He worked at a number of tattoo...
Most read 7/15/22Cape Girardeau man found not guilty on murder charge2After less than an hour of jury deliberation, a Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a man at an area apartment complex. Maurice Patterson Jr. was found not guilty of second-degree murder in...