Prayer 7-11-22
O Lord Jesus, may we first seek your kingdom and your righteousness. Amen.
Organization still working to save former Broadway TheatreEfforts are continuing to save the building that once housed Broadway Theatre, even as the City of Cape Girardeau awaits an engineering firm's plan to raze it. The Cape Broadway Theatre Board of Directors announced the launch of a new website July...
Local restaurant owner DeWayne Schaaf brews up plans to the futureDeWayne Schaaf had bad timing. A New York Times story featuring the restaurateur came out March 20, 2020, shortly after New York City announced quarantine procedures. A still-unfamiliar virus had crossed the ocean and was spreading with alarming...
Andrew Moore appointed to SEMO Board of GovernorsAndrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors. Moore, an active hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, earned his undergraduate...
Texas performance artist skates her way through area on 1,100-mile tripWheels on the ground, heels above the pavement, Natalia Victoria skating her way over state lines in her trip from Texas to Illinois. Houston-based performance artist Victoria started her 1,100-mile trip Victoria described the trip as an outlet...
Scott County Central's summer improvements underwaySIKESTON, Mo. Like many other school districts, the Scott County Central School District is utilizing summer time to make improvements to its campus. "The biggest project Scott County Central has going on this summer is a secured entry project on...
Man charged with murder in Senath nursing home death1SENATH, Mo. A Senath man sits in the Dunklin County jail on murder charges after he allegedly strangled a man at a nursing home. Shedrick White, 57, is charged with felony first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Marvin Hale, 38, who was...
Tower to improve communications for first-responders2Cape Girardeau County has received a federal grant to put up a new tower that will help improve emergency communications in the area. The $395,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- through the U.S. Coast Guard -- will be matched...
Platform seeks to guide parents through digital age1"It's about giving parents tools in the age of digital parenting," explained Brock Murphy, co-founder of Parent ProTech. Parent ProTech is a new technology scheduled to be offered at Saxony Lutheran and other local high schools starting in the fall....
One person recovering after shooting incident in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. According to Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen, officers responded to 509 Cole Street on Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired with one...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/11/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of July 7 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Highway 177 anti-flooding project on track for November finish2Construction to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County is "progressing well," according to state Department of Transportation resident engineer Kevin Plott. The project to raise the roadway was proposed in order to solve...
West End improvements set to begin at end of July3Improvements to North West End Boulevard are set to begin later this month, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. North West End Boulevard between Rose and Bertling streets -- just north of Capaha Park -- will be improved by...
Council approves next phase in Cape Airport taxiway constructionCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to authorize Kenneth Haskin, city manager, to execute an agreement for construction phase services for reconstruction of Taxiway B at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at their Tuesday meeting. The...
Show Me Stars will be 'Dancing in the Rain' in annual event July 30Dancing with Show Me Stars will return for its fifth year July 30, with host Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). The show will bring together notable figures in the Southeast Missouri community to raise funds for their Missouri...
Most read 7/8/22Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopenJACKSON, Miss. -- Attorneys for Mississippi's only abortion clinic filed papers Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to block a new law banning most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. The clinic, Jackson Women's Health...
Parson visits Cape County, touts mental health efforts; partnerships between state, local agencies16Gov. Mike Parson made two stops Wednesday in Southeast Missouri. The chief executive of the state stopped at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville before traveling to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in Jackson as part of his...
Michael Rushing and Soap Box Derby: A generation spent building kids3"It's about building kids," explained Mike Rushing, a Jackson man soon to be inducted into the International Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame. "A kid builds the car, the car builds the kids." "The car builds the kids" is a motto directly from the...
Most read 7/7/22Bayou Cajun Smokehouse: something old, something new4In the beginning swells of the Mississippi River Hills, in a tiny town named after a Native American princess, lies a cinderblock building with a robust pavilion behind it. For many years, this was a business built and owned by a wonderful couple,...
Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 20235SIKESTON, Mo. A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around...
Cape Police Department respond to ShotSpotter detection4Cape Girardeau police responded Tuesday night to a gunshot detected by the city's ShotSpotter system, which was set up last month. Officers were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of College Street for the gunshot. No injuries were...
MSHP reports six traffic fatalities, one drowning over July Fourth holidayJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Six traffic fatalities and one drowning occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The state Highway Patrol on Tuesday released its 2022 July Fourth holiday statistics for the counting period of 6 p.m. Friday through...
Route M, U.S. Business 61 in Scott County reduced for sidewalk construction; Improvements to close south Highway 177 in Cape CountyMissouri Route M in Scott County from Wheeler Street to Crites Street in Scott City will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct sidewalks and update existing signals with pedestrian features. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/7/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 30 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Local News 7/6/22Cape Council approves two contracts, five demolitions7Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting. The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not...
Most read 7/6/22Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco's PizzaMarco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night. At approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza at 1330 Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a...
Meyer: Respected member of local real estate 'dynasty' remembered4Well-respected leader in the local real estate community and Vietnam veteran Thomas M. Meyer died June 25 at his home at the age of 73. Friends, colleagues and family members spoke of him as both a leader and mentor. Meyer was a lifelong resident of...
Cape superintendent gives Jefferson update14Despite school not being in session, Jefferson Elementary has been a hub of activity during the summer. To go along with the normal summer procedures of emptying classrooms, waxing floors and making minor fixes to rooms, the district is in the midst...
Ford and Sons expands to Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau-headquartered Ford and Sons acquired Liley Funeral Home locations at 410 Union St. in Marble Hill, Missouri, and at the junction of Highways 51 and 72 in Patton, Missouri, late last month. Those venues will be known as Ford and Liley...
