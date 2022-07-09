Dems butter the bread

Letter to the Editor

The Social Security Act was signed into law by a Democratic president, Franklin D. Roosevelt on Aug. 14, 1935.

Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law July 30, 1965. He also implemented Medicaid. Democrats are planning to expand Social Security by $200 each month if they do not have any interference from the other "side of the bread."

President Ronald Reagan raised retirement age from 65 to 67 years old, April 20, 1983. In 1981, Reagan ordered the Social Security Administration to tighten up enforcement of the Disability Amendments Act of 1980. More than 1 million disability beneficiaries lost their benefits. Many Republicans and Democrats are unaware their lively-hood and medical insurance was implemented by the Democrats.

The Democrats are still fighting with the other "side of the bread" to keep the programs that help all people.

Businesses now pay 6.2% for our Social Security and 1.45% for your Medicare. Corporations view those contributions to these invaluable social programs as a drain on profits and want it to end. Republicans, being mostly representatives of business, would likely help them do it.

We Democrats will keep fighting for both "sides of the bread." We keep hoping that you will see the "'Right' side of the bread."

Linda Sanders, Cape Girardeau