Be safe during dangerously hot summer days

Editorial

Let there be no doubt: It's summer in Southeast Missouri.

This week brought triple digit temperatures and even higher heat indexes to our area. Extreme heat warnings were issued. But you didn't need an alert from the National Weather Service to know it was dangerously hot.

We're used to hot summers in Southeast Missouri, but it bears repeating: Take precautions.

The American Red Cross offers a few suggestions for how to handle a heat wave, including:

* Stay hydrated. The Red Cross notes the average person needs three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily. And staying away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks is advised. Some individuals will need to drink more water based on health conditions. Talk with your doctor.

* Have water and emergency supplies on hand. It's always smart to have an emergency kit nearby, and having one in case of a heat wave is no exception. They recommend three days of supplies that you can easily carry, two weeks of supplies for home and one month of medication.

* Take steps to keep your home cool. Cover windows, weather-strip doors and windows. Try to stay in a space with air conditioning. If you don't have air conditioning, identify somewhere that does where you can spend the warmest part of the day.

Of course, take care of your pets and make sure they have water. Take special care if you work outside. And check in on your neighbors -- especially the elderly.

The next week should be slightly cooler, but there's still quite a bit of summer left and more heat is likely. Be safe.