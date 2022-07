Jackson Knights of Columbus and Auxiliary scholarship presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies’ Auxiliary presented scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies’ Auxiliary are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the four area high schools and proud to help further the education of students. Pictured here are this year’s scholarship recipients along with Knight of Columbus and Auxiliary representatives.

From left to right:

Danny Watkins – Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus

Caleb Garner - Son of Tim and Meg Garner, Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Brooklyn Greaser - Daughter of Bryan and Nancy Greaser, Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Richard Knaup - Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus

Jackson Heartling – Son of Amy and the late Christopher Heartling, Graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School

Chandlier Jansen – Son of Derek and Amy Jansen, Graduate of Jackson High School

Donna Wikel - Ladies Auxiliary President

Ruth Ann Dickerson - Scholarship Chairman

Remaining scholarship recipients not able to attend the banquet:

Hanna Talley – Daughter of Jerry and Jennifer Talley, Graduate of Jackson High School

Drew Nugent – Son of Chris and Heather Nugent, Graduate of Jackson High School

Garrett Seabaugh – Son of Andrew and Kacey Seabaugh, Graduate of Oak Ridge High School